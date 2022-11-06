BOSCONERO. The Pro loco di Bosconero is also committed to raising funds for Simone Desiato, the Montanarese child born with a particular form of leukodystrophy, Pmld related to the GJC2 gene, a serious neurogenerative disease to date. After years of research, the parents managed to find a therapeutic study designed by Professor Kleopas of Cyprus, which was stopped due to lack of funds. Hence their idea of ​​founding Piccolo grande guerriero odv with the aim of restarting and financing this research. Several events have been organized in recent years to make the disease known and to raise funds; the last in mid-September was the second edition of Corriamo per Simone, a non-competitive walk-run that took place in Montanaro.

Now the Pro loco bosconerese is organizing a singing competition to be held on December 10th in the multipurpose hall. “Simone is the only case in Italy – explain the members of the association -, but there are about twenty other children spread all over the world with the same pathology, too few to allow research to deal with them, so This association was founded to restart the only scientific research found abroad. The road is still long but it is important to continue to fight in order to one day find a cure for Simone and the other children ». The Pro loco became aware of this situation a bit by chance, scrolling through Facebook. “We decided to meet Simone’s mother – continue the members of the association – who with another collaborator told us the whole story and the tortuous path that takes place when your son’s life is in the hands of science and goodness of people. Initially it was thought about participating in the race in September but then the idea of ​​creating an event in our country was born, with an event already consolidated in previous years, but with some changes to collect the famous drop in the middle of the sea ». For this reason the Pro loco is looking for non-professional singers to compete in a prize competition in which the collection of the entrance ticket will be entirely donated to research. For information and registration you can contact the number 331 3631197, or contact the Pro loco on Facebook with a private message.