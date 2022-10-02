BOSCONERO. Last Sunday on the occasion of the Agricultural Fair, the Bosconero theater hosted the presentation of the 2022-2023 season of the Dissimilis Festival, created by the NuoveForme association with the patronage of the Municipality of Bosconero and the collaboration of the Piemonte dal Vivo foundation, in scope of the Short Circuit project. To tell the story of the new edition was the artistic director Sergio Cavallaro, flanked by Simone Faraon. The fil rouge of the review will be the theme of courage: the courage to experiment with different perspectives, to be “dissimilar”, to face and accept one’s shadows.

«After the difficulties of the pandemic and a recovery that was not as easy as we would have hoped – says the artistic director Sergio Cavallaro – we were faced with the dilemma: give up or relaunch? We have chosen the path of courage, and I am sure that our public will appreciate our commitment in offering them a show of the highest quality ».

Six events of great prestige, including nationally known faces and new voices of contemporary theater, will address issues of depth with the talent of lightness, bringing diversity and minorities to the stage with the languages ​​of live entertainment. It starts on Saturday 22 October with a great protagonist of Italian comedy: Francesca Reggiani. Her Dead Cat captures the audience by dragging them into a ferocious satire of today’s world, starting from a proudly “partisan” point of view on the differences between man and woman. The ironic autobiography of a “different” boy in a small provincial village is at the center of Uno su seimila, the monologue by Marco Bianchini scheduled for Saturday 26 November. In the following months Alessandro Fullin, Fabio Troiano, Simone Faraon and the Balletto Teatro di Torino will take the stage, which arrives in Bosconero as part of the widespread review We Speak Dance, conceived by Piemonte dal Vivo in all the provinces of Piedmont. In the belief that the union and support of different realities are fundamental, this year the media partnership with Radio Energy and the collaboration with Unione Sportiva Acli are renewed, already alongside NuoveForme in its numerous social inclusion projects. From this year, the support of the Acli Lab and Acli Achille Grandi clubs has been added. The new edition of Dissimilis is made possible by the Piemonte dal Vivo Foundation, committed to the dissemination of theater and art throughout the Region through the Corto Circuito project which, explains director Matteo Negrin, “will bring with it some significant innovations in the 2022 season. / 2023, emerged on an experimental basis during the period of the health emergency and confirmed with conviction in the programming – we hope ordinary – of future years here at the Dissimilis Festival in Bosconero. It is therefore a programming in which the innovative approach, in which the encounter with the “new” is understood as a concrete practice of renewal with respect to what has been, is always organically cultural and social even before being technological and digital ». Continuity, therefore, but also renewal. Starting with the different subscription formulas. It will be possible to attend all the shows of the festival at an introductory price of 80 euros but only other possibilities are also foreseen. For more information, you can write to the email [email protected] –

