BOSCONERO. Work is underway on the level crossing and the adjoining traffic light system of the Canavesana railway line, damaged by an accident that occurred on New Year’s Eve in Strada della Chiara, in Bosconero.

A 25-year-old young man from Volpiano, coming from the provincial road 460, perhaps due to fog and excessive speed, after having turned into the street, ended up against the signaling traffic light and then ended his ride on two wheels in a meadow . The young man, who was not injured, had left his Toyota Aygo and walked away.

He told the Carabinieri of Volpiano, who tracked him down, that he had called his parents to be taken home. “That level crossing is not well signposted.” It was her justification of her. A passing motorist raised the alarm. The firefighters of the Bosconero detachment and an ambulance of the Caluso rescue volunteers intervened on the spot. Until the level crossing is restored, to avoid accidents, the trains passing through that stretch will have to limit the speed.

