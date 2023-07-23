Bosnia and Herzegovina: a rethinking of the current political system is needed / Bosnia and Herzegovina / Areas / Home

The constant threats made to the state system of Bosnia and Herzegovina by Milorad Dodik, president of the Republika Srpska, fuel a situation of strong tension in the country. The point of view of Senada Šelo Šabić, from the Zagreb Institute for Development and International Relations

(Originally published in the weekly National on July 9, 2023)

In Bosnia Herzegovina, the crisis caused by the inability of the political elites to reach an agreement on a common policy has been going on for too long now, allowing the president of the Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik to carve out room for maneuver to continuously raise the specter of secession, but also to carry out concrete actions that undermine the state order of BiH. On July 7, Dodik promulgated a new law in the Official Gazette of the RS, which cancels the obligation to publish the decisions of the High Representative in BiH in the Gazette, as well as a law on the non-applicability of the decisions of the Constitutional Court of BiH on the territory of Republika Srpska. Given these premises, it is legitimate to ask what concrete steps the international community can take to safeguard peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Croatian weekly National he spoke about it with Senada Šelo Šabić, a researcher at the Institute for Development and International Relations in Zagreb.

Do you think we should fear new clashes in Bosnia and Herzegovina due to the radicalization of Milorad Dodik’s unreasonable policy?

Anyone who follows the events in Bosnia and Herzegovina certainly cannot remain indifferent to Milorad Dodik’s rhetoric and the actions that accompany it. However hard we may try to remain calm, if we do not have the power to act in the event of any escalation of tensions, we can hardly be calm. I don’t have such a power, I don’t even know if such a power exists, and for me this unknown is a further source of concern.

We can only imagine how the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina feel who are forced to listen to the statements of Milorad Dodik and other leaders of the Republika Srpska on the impossibility of coexistence on a daily basis and to witness actions that explicitly undermine the foundations of the state’s constitutional order. And state institutions are unable to respond to such attacks due to the very nature of the state order envisaged by the Dayton Accords.

I believe that the citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina want to preserve the peace. At the same time, however, I do not exclude the possibility that there is a minority willing to put peace at risk in order to satisfy their own interests.

What should the international community do right now to safeguard peace in Bosnia and Herzegovina?

NATO can and must strengthen its military presence [in BiH]thus sending a signal of its determination not to allow anyone to jeopardize the peace. By sending additional forces to Brčko and deploying troops to some other strategic locations in BiH, NATO would make it clear that no form of armed violence is tolerable. Although Milorad Dodik has announced his intention to organize a referendum [sull’indipendenza della Republika Srpska] by the end of this year, Washington has said it is willing to act decisively only in the event that the president of the RS actually calls such a referendum. In my opinion, however, there is no need to wait: it is always better to prevent a fire than to be forced to put it out.

Try to imagine a situation where some people are fixing up their new house, others are about to take the university entrance test, still others are preparing to go on vacation, so people doing ordinary things, then suddenly everything disappears in the maelstrom and flames of war. Life stops, dreams collapse, fears break, the sun and the heat disappear, giving way to darkness. That’s how I see war. Just thinking about the possibility of living a similar experience again makes me horrifying. I deeply sympathize with all those forced to experience the horrors of war anywhere in the world. And I sincerely hope that there is no shortage of reasonable people in Republika Srpska who do not want such a fate either for themselves or for their neighbors, and therefore are ready to act to prevent the situation from developing in the wrong direction.

What mechanisms are available to the European Union and the United States?

Milorad Dodik’s regime has plunged Republika Srpska into a serious economic crisis, and finally the international community has also begun to cut financial support to RS. Although undoubtedly having a certain effect, these economic pressures mainly affect the population, and I fear that they cannot push Dodik to change his political line now. If the international community had taken similar steps ten years ago, when Dodik started threatening secession and a referendum on independence [della Republika Srpska]we would not have gotten to this point. Dodik has now made a habit of threatening and the international community continues to make concessions to calm him down. the policy ofappeasement it is always a wrong policy, it was wrong in the past, it is still wrong today.

Considering that [le potenze occidentali] they have always pandered to Dodik with their political actions, I am skeptical of the readiness of the US and the EU to radically change their attitude towards the politics embodied by Dodik. A policy made up of insults, insolence and rudeness, a policy of ignorance and arrogance, based on the rhetoric of the force with which Dodik tries to intimidate his opponents. And the West is not reacting firmly and resolutely. Therefore, I cannot exclude the hypothesis that the situation in Bosnia and Herzegovina becomes even more complicated as other actors are also involved.

Do you think that Interpol and the EU security agencies should do more to fight corruption in BiH?

In Bosnia Herzegovina, which remains the most corrupt country in south-eastern Europe, the spread of corruption is not a consequence of the inability to perceive and investigate the corruption phenomenon. The problem lies in the existence of a politicized judiciary, ie in the lack of political will to initiate investigations. The prosecutor’s office and the courts are not doing their job. Institutions don’t work as they should in an orderly country. Foreign agencies and services can help, but what Bosnia and Herzegovina needs is a rethinking of the current political system that allows for a new political agreement to be reached as a starting point for reforming institutions, establishing the rule of law and starting to build a relationship of mutual trust.

