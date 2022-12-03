Home News Bossi and the debut of the anti-Salvini Northern Committee: the League without identity does not exist, let’s renew it
News

Bossi and the debut of the anti-Salvini Northern Committee: the League without identity does not exist, let’s renew it

by admin
Bossi and the debut of the anti-Salvini Northern Committee: the League without identity does not exist, let’s renew it

«The League cannot exist without a clear and strong identity. We have created the ‘Northern Committee to renew the League’. This was reiterated by the historic leader of the Lega Umberto Bossi speaking at the first public outing, at the castle of Giovenzano (Pavia), an organization that he himself founded after the disappointing result of the Lega led by Matteo Salvini in the general elections of 25 September last. “We feared that many people would leave the League, we cannot accept it without doing anything,” added the senator. Who underlined: «We are here to renew the League, not to destroy it because otherwise we would only be doing Roman centralism a favor. But many people, our militants, have been asking me for some time “Bossi, do something!”. And we couldn’t stand still.”

«The Committee – the coordinators Angelo Ciocca and Paolo Grimoldi recalled – was born within the League and has as its objective the defense of the interests of the North that have been forgotten for too long. A project with a clear message that wants to give answers to the people who work and produce in the true locomotive of the country. Great importance will be given to listening to the individual categories, with which we will discuss the writing of a program that places the territories at the center of political action and will debate the value of autonomy today”.

The first appointment was initially scheduled for November 27 but was postponed for a week because Bossi had undergone an operation for a gastric ulcer. While still hospitalized, he had assured his presence: «I wanted the Committee and I want to be there at the first meeting. See you on 3 December in Giovenzano, it will be a great meeting».

You may also like

Belluno: elderly people deceived, the carabinieri launch an...

Christmas concerts with the Taurinense, stop also in...

The city’s epidemic prevention and control work video...

The grillino Conte: Pos? Government and Mef assume...

Facing the cold wave and protecting the warmth...

Zanatta: «We are stronger after two tough years....

Inner Mongolia added 80 local confirmed cases yesterday,...

School, another twenty million to peers. Confirmed the...

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee...

Drivers strike Arriva, the garrison of 50 workers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy