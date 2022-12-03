Listen to the audio version of the article

«The League cannot exist without a clear and strong identity. We have created the ‘Northern Committee to renew the League’. This was reiterated by the historic leader of the Lega Umberto Bossi speaking at the first public outing, at the castle of Giovenzano (Pavia), an organization that he himself founded after the disappointing result of the Lega led by Matteo Salvini in the general elections of 25 September last. “We feared that many people would leave the League, we cannot accept it without doing anything,” added the senator. Who underlined: «We are here to renew the League, not to destroy it because otherwise we would only be doing Roman centralism a favor. But many people, our militants, have been asking me for some time “Bossi, do something!”. And we couldn’t stand still.”

«The Committee – the coordinators Angelo Ciocca and Paolo Grimoldi recalled – was born within the League and has as its objective the defense of the interests of the North that have been forgotten for too long. A project with a clear message that wants to give answers to the people who work and produce in the true locomotive of the country. Great importance will be given to listening to the individual categories, with which we will discuss the writing of a program that places the territories at the center of political action and will debate the value of autonomy today”.

The first appointment was initially scheduled for November 27 but was postponed for a week because Bossi had undergone an operation for a gastric ulcer. While still hospitalized, he had assured his presence: «I wanted the Committee and I want to be there at the first meeting. See you on 3 December in Giovenzano, it will be a great meeting».