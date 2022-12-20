Home News Bossi puts his foot down with Fontana: “The allies must recognize our Northern Committee list”
Détente trials underway between the Northern Committee and the Carroccio. Today the President for life of the Northern League Umberto Bossi, after a meeting with the representatives of his faction, Paolo Grimoldi and Angelo Ciocca, and the four councilors who joined (to date expelled from the League) Roberto Mura, Federico Lena, Antonello Formenti and Max Bastoni, met the President of the Region Attilio Fontana at Palazzo Pirelli in Milan. Leaving the meeting, Bossi made no statement but wished “Merry Christmas and happy holidays” to the reporters who were waiting for him outside the room. At the center of the meeting the Lombardy regional elections next February. The participants in the meeting asked the governor “to take an active part with the coalition allies in order to recognize the Northern Committee as a list within the center-right coalition in support of President Fontana”. After the meeting, the Lombard governor specified that the Northern Committee «has reaffirmed its willingness to support me and to support the centre-right and therefore I will report this willingness to my centre-right allies. They told me they intend to support Attilio Fontana.

This is the important thing, the other issues will be dealt with in subsequent meetings”. Fontana also commented that he saw Bossi “very lucid as always and very good” and has no doubts about the Senatur’s vote in favor of him “I’ve known him for too many years and we’ve been friends for too many years”. Denials (at the moment) further spills of other Northern League councilors in favor of Bossi’s current. Fontana himself specifies on this issue: «I don’t have the faintest idea, you have to ask whoever might be interested».

