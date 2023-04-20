Botanical Tower Milan — idealista/news

The construction site for the redevelopment of the building in via Pirelli 39 in Milan, the so-called Pirellino, will start in 2024. This was recently announced by Manfredi Catella, CEO of Coima, who bought the site for 193 million euros. The area will extend Porta Nuova together with Via Pirelli 35 and Melchiorre Gioia 20 and 22. The new project includes a Botanical Tower which will be ready in 2026.

The studies will take care of the redevelopment Stefano Boeri Architects e Diller Scofidio + Renfro (DS+R). Pirelli 39 is located in the center of the Porta Nuova Gioia district of Milan in a strategic position between the Central Station and the Scalo Farini, providing access to Porta Nuova from the north towards the city centre. P39 represents an opportunity to develop a new model of mixed-use development and sustainable urban growth. The project combines the adaptive reuse of historic buildings with environmentally friendly new construction and a vibrant ‘living’ cultural destination dedicated to the art and science of plants.

The P39 project has three components:

Redevelopment of the Pirellino Tower

The tower will be adapted to meet current office space standards in terms of innovation and sustainability. The renovation will maintain the building’s original character while updating the structure to maximize efficiency.

The Botanical Tower

1,700 square meters of vegetation, distributed over several floors of the new residential tower, will express the changing colors of the seasons through flora and fauna which will also absorb 14 tons of CO2 and produce 9 tons of oxygen per year, the equivalent of a forest of 10,000 square meters. With 2,770 square meters of photovoltaic panels, the tower will be able to self-produce 65% of its energy needs. The building includes a wooden structure that will reduce its carbon footprint, including 1,800 cubic meters of wooden floors that will save up to 3,600 tons of carbon dioxide in the construction phases.

Bridge building between Melchiorre Gioia and Pirelli

The project creates a new cultural hub in the footprint of the existing separation wall, a bridge building on Via Melchiorre Gioia. A biodiversity greenhouse space – dedicated to providing an immersive, educational, interactive and innovative experience of various plant species – will serve as an extension of the nearby Biblioteca degli Alberi park.