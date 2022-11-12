After the withdrawal of troops from Kherson, the ground war would revert to a deep-seated stalemate between the two banks of the Dnieper, similar to the so-called “standoff at Ugra” in 1480. At that time, the two forces of the East and the West chose not to continue the war, setting off a period of renaissance in Russia, to the point of the dream of becoming a “Third Rome”.

The withdrawal of Russian troops west of Kherson on the left bank of the Dnieper was a key episode in the development of Moscow’s “military operation” aimed at repairing relations with its neighbors and distant neighbors, preceded by the distant February 24 invasion , mainly for the town of Kherson.

This is undoubtedly a strategic location for control of the southern regions and access to Crimea, and it is no coincidence that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is concentrated on this side.

In addition to military and political considerations (which are of course very important in giving up a city occupied and “annexed” by Russia), the situation also emphasizes not insignificant symbolism, which is more important than territorial conquest in a in the war.

Kherson is an important city with over 200,000 inhabitants, but its significance goes beyond its size or civic and geographic density. Its name is very symbolic, and in a striking contradiction, “kherson” is derived from the ancient Greek word “khersones”, which means “peninsula”.

Formerly just an outpost, the city was renamed by Tsarina Catherine II after the conquest of these areas in the late 18th century, a fact that Putin often refers to. Instead, the German-Russian descendant of the Westernized tsar Peter the Great wanted to “return to the East” and was a fanatical believer according to the utopian twist of the Enlightenment.

The southern regions of Ukraine have thus been given names of “Greekising”, such as Mariupol, the city that the Crimean Greeks rescued from Tatar oppressors. Kherson therefore pays homage to Kherson, the capital of the Torrid peninsula, where the founder of Rus, Prince Vladimir, was first baptized in Christianity, imposing economic and economical and economical and military agreement.

Today, Khersones is a suburb of the new capital, Sevastopol, where Catherine’s lover and commander Gregory Potemkin chose another name in honor of “Hellenization”. It is home to the ancient archaeological park, which the Russians later renamed Korsun precisely to distinguish it from the Greeks and many other peoples who crossed or ruled Crimea.

Thus, today Kherson, located at the mouth of the Dnieper River, is an evocative city whose owners granted the “ideal citizen” permit of the land that has always been contested. However, this is not the only symbolic value it expresses, as it is also the meeting place of East and West that makes up the nature of the country we call Ukraine.

Before becoming a modern independent state 30 years ago, before becoming a Soviet republic after the Bolshevik Revolution, Ukraine was just “border” as its name meant.

In addition, the border is marked by the waters of the rivers that run through its entire territory, the Dnieper for the Russians and the Dnieper for the Ukrainians, whose bridges in Kherson are being blown up by the retreating Russians from the great Antonov The Antonovsky Bridge began, the pride of the Soviet Union was built in the Antonovka district in 1977, where the staff of the Nazi occupation forces lived in 1941. Before the revolution, the center was called “Širokoe”, “Largo”, which just indicates the vast space where the two banks meet.

The term “Ukrainian” originates from this land and refers to the left and right banks of the river. When the Don Cossacks defeated the Polish king’s army in the mid-17th century, the Russian tsar welcomed them, assigning them the “correct border”, while the part that the Polish-Lithuanian kingdom still controlled was known as the “left border”, This subdivision remained in effect until the time of Catherine the Great, who also imposed herself on the West, defining the entire conquered territory as “Ukraine”.

During the reign of the Russian tsars, although the term appeared in some documents as a geographical administrative definition, Ukraine was given the country name Malorossija of “Little Russia” to reinforce the identity pressures repeatedly emphasized during the war by Putin and Patriarch Kirill, “We are the same person”.

Going back now to the seventeenth century and the two opposing banks, the real frontier of the Russian soul, it can never fully explain its role in history, culture and spirituality, not even now in war. The withdrawal from the “left bank” is first and foremost a snub to Putin’s claims of annexation intended to preach military and moral victory.

All the goals of the “defensive” and liberating invasion announced in February were not achieved: denazification envisaged the overthrow of the government in Kyiv to end the uprising that began in Independence Square in 2014, demilitarization aimed at containing siege and NATO threats, annexation A return to homeland was affirmed, and it all failed miserably, leaving hundreds of thousands of lives on the battlefield.

Volodymyr Zelenskyj went from an oligarchic puppet to a president of a people proud of its history, NATO’s unprecedented expansion, and its members supplying Ukraine with a steady stream of arms, “now a new The annexed cities are being abandoned to avoid unnecessary slaughter,” as the Russian commander General Surovikin said.

That’s why Russian war rhetoric and propaganda, which started with Putin’s crazy manifesto, has now abandoned terms rendered meaningless by the defeat of the war and focused on the symbolic purpose of “de-Satanizing” Ukraine and the world.

As ardent former president Medvedev wrote on Telegram, “Russia’s purpose in this operation is to prevent an attack on Hades’ supreme tyrant, whatever we may call him. , Satan, Lucifer, Devil, Iblis, or whatever”, juxtaposing biblical and Qur’anic terms.

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, the main instigator of Russia’s absolute war, defined the target as Deshatanisasia (left-handed), the joint “jihad” of Christians and Muslims, is no coincidence. Another Kremlin “hawk”, Security Council Under-Secretary-General Aleksej Pavlov, recently wrote an article for Argumenty i Fakty in which he defined Ukraine as ” A totalitarian super sect” in which only Satanists, pagans and various sectarians roam, including dictators Orthodox and Greek Catholics, who prepare “dirty bombs” not only as explosive weapons, but also as spiritual poisons.

Thus, the ground war appears to have stalled in the trench confrontation between the two banks of the Dnieper, returning to a state similar to what was experienced in the so-called “Stand-off at Ugra” (deployment of Russians and Tatars) in 1480 at Ugra Across the river, near what is now the Russian-Ukrainian border, ended two centuries of “Tatar yoke”.

At that time, the two forces of the East and the West finally chose not to continue their struggle, and Russia began to be reborn, dreaming of becoming a “third Rome” and the bearer of the world‘s salvation, just like Putin’s Russia. Love to copy today.

Almost simultaneously with the withdrawal to the East, the Russian President solemnly approved the document “Basics of State Policy for the Maintenance and Strengthening of Traditional Russian Moral and Spiritual Values”, which came into effect on 9 November after the “November” holiday.

In the repetition of these declarations defending tradition, one notices the emphasis on messianic-savior tone arising from the patriotic dimension, even to the detriment of the Christian Orthodox character of these “moral and spiritual values” Just to complement Putin’s decree, these principles “guarantee the unity of our multi-ethnic and multi-faith nation, support the advancement of people’s lives and the development of human potential”.

Thanks to these foundations, by placing “citizenship” before religious identity, “it is possible to respond and assert itself in the field of geopolitical, social, cultural and technological processes to face new challenges and threats”, “Faith. In One God” and “Orthodox doctrinal truth” came second.

It was not political or religious ideology that pushed Russia into war, but a “mission” of self-celebration, an instinct to redefine the foundations of life, an outrage at the cross-strait union and a never-ending search for inner geography, Between the two surfaces of the mirror, its own image is reflected in an increasingly distorted way.

It is a dreamlike dimension that destroys real life with the affirmation of the virtual world: after all, it is the prophecy of postmodern civilization, on both sides of the river.

