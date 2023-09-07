Home » Bottleneck after the “wrong” doctor’s position was advertised for Murau
Open the hole, close the hole is currently a common strategy in healthcare. The Murau district is now feeling this in a very sensitive area. Thomas Köck, a well-known specialist in neurology and psychiatry, has been retiring for a few months. He belongs to a generation in which these two subjects were combined in one course. That has changed, the specialist training courses for neurology and psychiatry are now separate. The position in Murau was advertised twice unsuccessfully for neurology. The deadline for the third call for applications ends on September 14, so far no one has registered.

