“Bottrop Original” fills the city center for three days

Bottrop.

This is how the city center can look when three days of early summer weather and a city festival come together. A stroll through town on the Saturday of the town festival.

The city festival “Bottrop Original” should draw 100,000 visitors to the city center. That cannot be counted. But the festival was full and colorful. The exhibitors are also satisfied with the rush of visitors.

As hoped, the city festival has been attracting a large number of visitors to the city center since midday on Friday. On Saturday afternoon, the beer tent benches in front of the two large stages, where musicians from Bottrop can be heard all day long, are filled to the last seat. No wonder, because the organizers of the city festival, together with the music school and local musicians, have put together a diverse stage program for every taste.

Possible for the first time: cashless payments are well received

In addition to the two stages, visitors to the city festival can also use numerous gastro stands. Whether classics such as crêpes, fries or bratwurst or specialties such as tarte flambée or Chinese noodles, there is something for every taste. The drinks stands, where the people of Bottrop can get cool drinks, shouldn’t be missing at the city festival either.













There is a premiere here this year: In the run-up to this, “CK Media & Events”, which organizes the city festival in cooperation with the city’s cultural office, announced that cashless payments would be possible for the first time this year. “We are taking a big step towards the future with this,” the organizer said beforehand.





Colorful and lively: a view of Hochstrasse at the “Bottrop Original” city festival. Photo: Christoph Wojtyczka / FUNKE Photo Services





The idea works. “Cashless payment is well received,” says Moritz, an employee of the Stauder drinks trolley in front of the Ele stage on Kirchplatz. However, only very few people in Bottrop know that cashless payments are possible, he continues. “Most people are surprised when they see the sign that they can pay by card with us. That’s usually not possible at city festivals either.”

Overall, he and his colleagues are very satisfied with the festival this year. “There’s a lot going on, tonight I think it’ll be a lot fuller,” he says. The best selling would be beer on this sunny afternoon.

“It is very nice that it is so versatile”

In addition to the many gastro stands and over 200 music acts over the three days, “Bottrop Original” primarily stands for locality. And that is also evident when walking through the city center. Because this is where clubs and local dealers introduce themselves to the people of Bottrop. And the so-called car mile, which Bottropers have known for years, also attracts curious looks.

+++ Messages from Bottrop straight to your inbox: click here for the Bottrop newsletter +++

The diversity of “Bottrop Original” is particularly convincing. In addition to the stages with a colorful program that is recognized by the audience with sustained applause, there is a lot more on offer. Whether flowers, jewellery, clothing or pet supplies, various sales booths are also included in the list of stands.

“It’s very nice that it’s so diverse,” agrees Sandra Schmidt. She spontaneously came to the city festival with her family and was enthusiastic about the implementation. “We come from Bottrop ourselves and the city festival is part of it. Especially when the weather is so nice, it’s a good reason to go outside,” she says.

Read more reports from Bottrop:

And that’s how it is for many Bottropers this weekend. The city center is rarely as full as this weekend. “It’s really nice and exciting to be here, especially for children,” says Sandra Schmidt. Because in addition to traditional fair classics such as fishing for ducks or a carousel, the organizers have also thought of something special in this area: the blue light mile invites children to various hands-on activities by the fire brigade and the THW. And if you’ve looked enough, you can let off steam next door: the play mobile is waiting there.









More articles from this category can be found here: Bottrop



