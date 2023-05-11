Home » Bought poisonous plant instead of wild garlic in the discounter: esophagus burned
As reported by the Munich Merkur, the woman from Nuremberg last weekend in a Lidlbranch bought the alleged wild garlic. She processed him Pesto. As soon as they ate, they felt a burning sensation in their mouths. They continued to eat without thinking too much about it, according to Nordbayern.de. However, the pain got worse and worse and spread to the esophagus. Diarrhea set in overnight.

During more detailed research the next day, the couple found out that they had not eaten wild garlic at all. Instead, arum was in the pesto – its poisonous double.

