Bouncy castle overturned at event: man and baby injured

Started dismantling at an event around 4 p.m. due to an approaching storm. At around 4:15 p.m., the bouncy castle set up there tipped over due to a gust of wind coming from the east. A 66-year-old from the Amstetten district noticed this and tried to prevent it from tipping over, as a family with a stroller was passing by. He was hit in the leg by the blower and injured. The pram was knocked over by the bouncy castle and the 9-month-old child was also injured. Both were taken to Linz hospitals.

