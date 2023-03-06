Cesar Correa

Franco Quezada’s electoral victory was accompanied by a wave of racism manifested in distrust of the new municipal authority, which is said to lead the city to disaster. He forcefully brought out the old bosses’ prejudice that those above are capable and those below are useless.

It is an ancient prejudice that lasts until today, of course, fueled by those who claim to be aristocrats, despite the fact that all of history has shown its absolute lack of foundation.

Those at the top, those who own the production assets, have been ruling for 10,000 years and have not solved any of the social problems, anywhere, on the contrary, they are responsible for the terrible scourges that are seen everywhere.

Sociology teaches us that “only the people save the people”, that from the powerful we can only expect dispossession, abuse, exploitation, oppression, violation of all moral and legal norms. Science points out that, in order to eradicate poverty and injustice, what is appropriate is for the proletariat to take power.

When exceptionally low-ranking people have come to rule, memorably good deeds have occurred. The greatest administrator in Argentina has been Eva de Perón, who gave the union movement a formidable strength, which the right has not been able to destroy. Evo Morales has launched a vigorous program that is taking Bolivia out of its age-old prostration, taking it out of its traditional role as an exporter of raw materials, to convert it into an exporter of industrialized products. Lula da Silva is placing Brazil among the largest and most respectable powers.

Although deep knowledge of economics, law, and engineering are vital to administer, the most important thing is political will, which in this case counts in favor of Quezada, who arrives with the decision to serve the marginalized, who has a commitment to the town as previous mayors have not had, from what I see that a better administration can do.

I am sure that Quezada will manage the resources that the Municipality has available, of course, with the collaboration of good professionals. The problem for Loja is the reduced municipal budget, which is not enough to cover even a tenth of what is needed and when there are still two years left of a government that is a staunch enemy of public investment, which is not going to increase government revenues sectionals on a single penny. Quezada has to decide what to do and his team has to know how to do it.