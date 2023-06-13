Bourita monitors a remarkable trade momentum between Morocco and Israel thanks to the “Abraham Accords”

Hespress from Rabat

Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, highlighted, on Monday, the “unprecedented impetus” provided by the “Abraham Accords” to Moroccan-Israeli relations, especially on the trade level, and “the creation of peace and prosperity in the Middle East after decades of hatred.” .

Speaking via videoconference to 1,500 participants at the AJC Global Forum, Bourita said that this agreement contributed to “unprecedented” growth in Morocco’s trade with Israel.

“Bilateral relations with Israel are improving at all levels,” he added, noting that Morocco has received more than a dozen visits by high-ranking Israeli officials, a 160 percent jump in trade exchanges, and a fivefold increase in the number of Israeli tourists over the past two years.

The Moroccan diplomat emphasized that the Kingdom “is very proud of its Jewish heritage and its support for the Jewish community and its institutions,” stressing that “Morocco’s relations with the Jewish community are historic. Morocco has historically been a land of coexistence, where all Moroccans – Muslims and Jews – lived in peace and harmony under the protection of Moroccan kings.

The same spokesman indicated that the current Moroccan Jewish community is able to preserve its own “ecosystem”, including synagogues, religious schools and kosher food, evoking King Mohammed VI’s order to restore 15 synagogues and 168 Jewish cemeteries and holy places.

Bourita also expressed his appreciation for Morocco’s long relations with the American Jewish Committee, which sent, during the current year, two delegations to the Kingdom of Morocco, noting that it helped Morocco build a wide network of meaningful friendships within the American Jewish community and played a decisive role in calling for an “American-Moroccan partnership.” strong and durable.”

In this context, the Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs recalled the support of the American Jewish Committee for the territorial integrity of Morocco. This was highlighted in a visit by a delegation from the American Jewish Committee to Dakhla in the Moroccan Sahara last May.