After losing 9-0 to Liverpool at the start of the season, Bournemouth got their revenge on Saturday in the Premier League.

Bournemouth contained Liverpool’s fine run with a 1-0 home win in hopes of avoiding relegation and dealt a blow to the visitors looking to sneak into the top four in the league.

Philip Billing scored the only goal of the game in the 28th minute after a pass from Dango Ouattara. Bournemouth managed to stop Liverpool’s attack that had been rampant a week earlier by crushing Manchester United 7-0.

Mohamed Salah missed a penalty for Liverpool after 70 minutes after his shot went too wide. But it was another tame surprise performance from the Reds who appeared to be back to their best form with four wins and a draw in their last five games.

With this streak, Jürgen Klopp’s team placed fifth in the standings after a dismal first half of the campaign. With a win over Bournemouth they would have moved above fourth-placed Tottenham on goal difference and before Spurs faced Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth started the day in bottom place but provisionally moved to 16th in a close battle for relegation.

