Julian Andres Santa

The Risaraldense Bowling League continues to reap good news at the beginning of the year, having received the call of three of its bowlers to the Colombian teams that are preparing for international competitions. They are Juliana Botero, Daniela González and Sebastián Salazar, who earned this call thanks to their outstanding performances in the different contests they compete in.

good work award

Diego Mariño, president of the league, expressed: “Product of the work done by these bowlers and their leaders, they had a 2022 with several national tournaments and international training sessions, which allowed their sporting level to be higher at the time of deputizing for the national team and in this way to form the national bowling teams ”.

Great litter of talents

“They are three very young athletes with an immense future who are beginning to leave their mark in the world of bowling for Risaralda and who will join great players like Laura Lopez, Jaime Eduardo González, Andrés Camacho and Estefanía Prieto, among others, for the next National Games. where we aspire to give our department many joys and triumphs”.

International tests in which they will be

This shortlist of athletes will compete with the Colombian team in the 2023 World Elite Bowling Championship, South American Consubowl in Cartagena, Central American Youth in Armenia, Ibero-American Championship in Lima, Men’s Pan American Tournament in Santo Domingo RD, Central American and Caribbean Games in El Salvador, Games Pan American Games in Santiago de Chile, the USBC Master in Detroit and the US Open in Rochester United States, among others.

Juliana Botero’s profile

Age: 25 years

Play Style: Right handed

Current average: 204.77 points

Occupation: MBA student in the United States

Achievements: 2022 US College Season Rookie of the Year. Team Silver Medal at the 2022 Women’s Pan American Games.

Profile of Daniela Gonzalez

Age: 21 years

Playing style: right handed

Current average: 191.31 points

Occupation: Marketing student in the United States

Achievements: Webber International University. Youth Central American Individual Gold Medal; silver medal all youth Central American event. Youth South American silver medal and bronze medal in all youth South American events.

Sebastian Salazar Profile

Age: 24 years

Play Style: Right handed

Current average: 221.86 points

Occupation: Civil engineering student in Medellín

Achievements: Triple champion 2022 of the Under-35, elite and national selective tournaments. Double gold and silver medalist in the Under-35 category, double gold and bronze medalist in the elite National Championship and best score in the 2022 elite national selective.