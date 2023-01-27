Julian Andres Santa

The Risaraldense Bolo League began its 2023 sports competitions in the best way, where the Cafeteritos team He returned to the department with four medals won at the Festival of Festivals held in Medellín. The squad that was made up of athletes Lorenza Iznaga, Ivanna Torres, Sara Mariño, Wilson Iznaga and Gustavo Iznaga, competed in all modalities and one of its members even reinforced the Jass del Quindío.

Risaralda presented a mixed group of four bowling players between the ages of 9 and 14, who won medals in mixed pairs, mixed teams and all men’s events. The results of the festival in Baby Bowling were the following:

female single

1. Valeria Castellanos Avella. The Strikers

2. Sofia Victoria. The Jass

3. Sofia Arango. The Jass

male single

1. Sebastian Correa Gaviria. cicobol

2. Juan Felipe Florez Torres. inder

3. Sergio Alejandro Barrera. Ball Pin

men’s doubles

1. Jerónimo Vásquez Gómez – Sebastián Correa Gaviria. cicobol

2. Emmanuel Prieto Agudelo – Nicolás Robles Rojas. The Strikers

3. Juan Diego Barrera Pachon – Dilan Estiven Suarez Forero. the babies

mixed doubles

1. Lorenza Valentina Iznaga Sánchez – Wilson Eduardo Iznaga Sánchez. cafeteritos

2. Sofia Victoria – Alejandro Fajardo. The Jass

3. Sofia Arango – Alejandro Garcia. The Jass

mixed teams

1. Isabela Osorno Posada – Jerónimo Vásquez Gómez – Samuel Osorno Posada – Sebastián Correa Gaviria. cicobol

2. Lorenza Valentina Iznaga Sánchez – Sara Mariño Soto – Gustavo Daniel Iznaga Sánchez – Wilson Eduardo Iznaga Sánchez. cafeteritos

3. Valeria Castellanos Avella – Emmanuel Prieto Agudelo – Nicolás Robles Rojas – Thomas Alejandro Garcia García. The Strikers

All female event

1. Valeria Castellanos Avella. The Strikers

2. Sofia Arango. The Jass

3. Sofia Victoria. The Jass

all male event

1. Sebastian Correa Gaviria. cicobol

2. Wilson Eduardo Iznaga Sanchez. cafeteritos

3. Gustavo Daniel Iznaga Sanchez. cafeteritos