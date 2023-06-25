Box that did not meet security specifications was closed

Within the framework of the San Juan and San Pedro Festival, authorities carried out inspections and controls in the boxes and stands located on Avenida Circunvalar.

As a result, one of the boxes has been temporarily closed due to non-compliance with the required earthquake resistance technical specifications, as dictated by the Risk Management Secretariat.

The box in question, located on Avenida Circunvalar between 11th and 12th streets, did not have the necessary documentation related to the technical specifications for earthquake resistance required by law. Therefore, authorities took the measure of temporary closure until the missing document is acquired, reported the Secretary of Risk Management, Armando Cabrera Rivera.

The official recalled the three basic requirements for the operation of boxes and stands from the perspective of risk and disaster prevention. First of all, they must have technical specifications supported by a professional that certifies the earthquake resistance of these structures. Second, they must be certified by a relief agency such as the Civil Defense, the Colombian Red Cross or the Volunteer Fire Department. And thirdly, it is necessary to have portable toilets to guarantee the safety and service to those attending the boxes and stands.

Inspection visits will continue to be carried out sporadically with the participation of professionals from the Risk and Disaster Secretariat, the Public Space and Justice Departments, the Metropolitan Police and the Government Secretariat, with the aim of detecting those who fail to comply with the normative.