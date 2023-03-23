news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MARCH 23 – Two Italian women in the final of the boxing world championships in New Delhi. Irma Testa – in the 57 kg category – beat the French Zidani 5-0 and conquered the second consecutive World Championship final after the one in 2022 in Istanbul, in which she lost against the Taiwanese Linyu-Ting. On Saturday the champion from Campania will face the Kazakh Karina Ibragimova.



A feat also for Sirine Charaabi – in the 52 kg category – who beats the Japanese Rinka Kinoshita 4-1 and will enter the ring for the decisive match against the Chinese Wu. (HANDLE).

