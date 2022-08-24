A simple, long and delicate embrace between parents. It was the essence of the meeting – in private form – between the leaders of the Usaf Base in Aviano and the family of Giovanni Zanier, the 15-year-old boy overwhelmed and killed by the car of an American soldier who was driving drunk. Those who attended the brief visit speak of sincere emotion, pain and closeness that Commander Tad D. Clarke expressed to the boy’s relatives. Remaining available also for future needs.

The large Usaf family – which in Aviano has almost 10 thousand people, including soldiers and relatives – expressed in this way the mood that reigns in the Base, where Julia Bravo, the twenty-year-old airman, has been under house arrest since 21 August . She measures that she will not be mitigated in the short term, as her defender Aldo Masserut admitted: «These are not the moments to present alternative petitions, we will not take any action until the funeral. We limited ourselves to asking for a copy of the documents filed. Until now I have not even wanted to investigate what happened: I need you to understand well, not only linguistically, but also practically, the serious consequences of what you have done ».

Giovanni's mother, overwhelmed and killed at the age of 15: «Let the lady go to jail and never go out. This is my sentence »



In this atmosphere of great human and institutional courtesy, the lawyer stressed that the young woman “is still completely dazed”. On the other hand, he reiterated, «we are talking about a girl of only 20 years. In a few days we will face together the defensive strategy that is independent of the decisions that will be taken about the jurisdiction of the case, which will arrive in a few months. For now we are proceeding as if the trial were certainly taking place in Italy ».

The funeral will be celebrated on Thursday 25 August, at 4 pm, in the church of Beato Odorico, in Pordenone. Numerous local authorities are announced as well as a delegation from the same Base, a presence agreed with the family. The Zaniers, according to what has been leaked, have greatly appreciated the choices of the command: before the embrace, official condolences had already been expressed, followed by a brief telephone contact.

The US soldier does not respond to the judge, the witnesses: she proceeded in a zig zag before taking the roundabout of the accident

August 24, 2022



But to show the sincerity of the condolences, the US community on the base also organized prayer vigils. From the USAF we learn that the tragedy has significantly affected the top: for years a very strict protocol on alcohol intake has been in place and a campaign on responsible drinking has been widespread which had given significant results in reducing accidents.

A patient and virtuous path that was however almost canceled by the accident after the roundabout, a few hundred meters from the disco where, paradoxically, the victim and investor had spent the evening without knowing each other and without knowing that their destinies would tragically cross.