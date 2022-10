Spectacular rescue of the fire brigade. A twelve-year-old boy stuck on boulders in the Brenta river in Vigonovo was rescued shortly after 16:30 on Thursday by the crew of the firefighters Drago 149 helicopter. In the afternoon the boy had reached the center of the river to fish downstream of the canal dam, when he was blocked due to the sudden rise in the water level due to the automatic opening of the grids.

