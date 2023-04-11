Boyacá leader Patricia Cardozo was the victim of an acid attack, when she was moving around a park in the city of Tunja on Monday afternoon.

Cardoso, who leads the NGO Asseinsa, had been the victim of threats and had already requested his protection on several occasions through State mechanisms, which was not granted, according to Kimberly Andrea Ochoa Araque, spokesperson for the Boyacense Feminist Platform. and legal coordinator of the La Ramona collective.

The victim was transferred to the San Rafael Hospital in Tunja, which issued a statement late at night stating that she is being treated by an interdisciplinary team since after being attacked with a chemical agent, she suffered damage to 4% of her body surface. , with injuries to the face, chest and thighs.

Since the case became known, the authorities activated a plan to investigate the attack and identify the person responsible for it.

The Boyacense Feminist Platform on its official Facebook account confirmed that for this Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. they plan a sit-in in front of the Tunja Mayor’s Office, to denounce the ineffectiveness of the institutions in the face of the attack Cardozo was a victim of.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

