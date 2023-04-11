Home News Boyacá leader was the victim of an acid attack – news
News

Boyacá leader was the victim of an acid attack – news

by admin
Boyacá leader was the victim of an acid attack – news

Boyacá leader Patricia Cardozo was the victim of an acid attack, when she was moving around a park in the city of Tunja on Monday afternoon.

Cardoso, who leads the NGO Asseinsa, had been the victim of threats and had already requested his protection on several occasions through State mechanisms, which was not granted, according to Kimberly Andrea Ochoa Araque, spokesperson for the Boyacense Feminist Platform. and legal coordinator of the La Ramona collective.

The victim was transferred to the San Rafael Hospital in Tunja, which issued a statement late at night stating that she is being treated by an interdisciplinary team since after being attacked with a chemical agent, she suffered damage to 4% of her body surface. , with injuries to the face, chest and thighs.

Since the case became known, the authorities activated a plan to investigate the attack and identify the person responsible for it.

The Boyacense Feminist Platform on its official Facebook account confirmed that for this Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. they plan a sit-in in front of the Tunja Mayor’s Office, to denounce the ineffectiveness of the institutions in the face of the attack Cardozo was a victim of.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Xu Qin presided over the provincial epidemic prevention and control video scheduling meeting to convey the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on safety production work, deploying safety production and epidemic prevention and control work to coordinate the development of safety and strict prevention of safety accidents, scientific, precise, effective and resolute containment of local epidemics Hu Changsheng made work deployment Wang Zhijun Attend

You may also like

They remember with great affection and professionalism the...

The Chocoana psychologist who works for children and...

Bitcoin Mining Firm Bitmain Fined For Tax Violations...

Pakistan’s first success in women’s Olympic football qualifier,...

The Chinese regime limits the content generated by...

The Macron sports brand is close to 170...

Eid al-Fitr will be on Friday

The 8th sandstorm this year will affect many...

Two true world champions who fought for the...

The Muzaffarabad High Court disqualified the Prime Minister...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy