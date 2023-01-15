The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formulated a statement of charges against the following officials, at the time of the events (2012-2015): María Anayme Barón Durán, Secretary of the Treasury and Delegate for hiring Boyacá; Yanneth Álvarez Moreno, Director of Territorial Planning; Mario Orlando Niño Avendaño, Secretary of Mines and Energy, and Luis Gerardo Pérez Villamarín, Mines and Energy official, for alleged irregularities in the purchase of a lot to build a scientific, technological and innovation park for the Mining-Energy sector.

According to the investigation carried out by the Public Ministry, the pre-feasibility studies and the master plan for the construction of the park, they recommended acquiring the lot in the municipality of Tópaga, including the exact location of the land, of 32,200 square meters, and a design preliminary of the physical facilities that would make it up.

With this information and without prior confirmation of the characteristics of the property, the Government of Boyacá hired an expert from Asolonjas to prepare the commercial appraisal, which yielded a price of $1,518,200,000.

The lot was purchased and paid for at the end of the 2015 government period, also committing resources for the 2016 term, and only in 2017, when officials of the new administration, attached to the Mining and Infrastructure Secretariats, made a technical recognition visit. , they found a series of irregularities such as the existence of a road that crosses it, streams that run through it, land with gullies that keep it flooded and some mining operations with valid titles. Additionally without the certainty about its true boundaries.

“It is not understandable how within the appraisal, there are no exact coordinates or defined boundaries and, above all, a plan supplied by the seller is accepted where no areas are indicated, nor is the existence of water currents product of the sand extraction activity described. , much less the gullies that arose from said process”, is assured in providence.

A subsequent review of the appraisal process concluded that, in addition, the price paid was much higher than the real one, a lot that should have cost close to $427 million, almost quadrupling its price.

“Being a property with public interests, the commercial value should not exceed twice the cadastral value of the square meter, which was $13,285; however, in the commercial appraisal the value adopted was $47,444.72 per square meter”, is concluded in the car.

According to the Attorney General’s Office,The officials would have incurred in an alleged disciplinary offense by participating in the pre-contractual stage, approve the preliminary studies, and enter into a purchase contract without said property corresponding to the property characteristics established in the pre-feasibility studies and master plan for the creation of science, technology and innovation parks for the mining, energy and agro-industrial sectors in the Boyacá department. The conducts were provisionally classified as very serious by way of fraud.