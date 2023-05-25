Home » Boyacá: they investigate delivery of the PAE for food with fast expiration
News

Boyacá: they investigate delivery of the PAE for food with fast expiration

by admin
Boyacá: they investigate delivery of the PAE for food with fast expiration

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation urged the governor of Boyacá and the officials responsible for the development of the School Feeding Program (PAE), to adopt the necessary actions to ensure that this is fully complied with throughout the departmentduring the remainder of the school calendar.

The Public Ministry is concerned that the current contracting, held by the municipalities for the supply of food, It has an average contractual term of 76 days and, consequently, according to its start date, these will begin to expire this month. of May.

Although the territorial entity has begun the pre-contractual stage of the corresponding tender to continue the supply of food, To date, the concrete actions that allow the assurance of the execution of the school feeding program have not materialized. in the remaining days.

In its communication, the Boyacá Regional Attorney’s Office warned the Secretary of Education of that department about the risks regarding the continuity and opportunity in the supply of food rations given the imminent change of operator and the limited time to carry out the process of contracting, adjudication and start of the corresponding execution.

The control entity recalled that since the department of Boyacá has projected the supply of the PAE with resources from the General System of Royalties will not be able to enter into inter-administrative agreements with the municipalities in accordance with the provisions of the law.

See also  And what is Tex like?

You may also like

Why Tina Turner lived in the Stuttgart Dachswald...

Lukashenko “Russia has already begun transferring nuclear weapons...

Videos | They burned another bus on the...

BGH examines claim for deletion of an entry...

America has a problem. It is debts |...

Children on their way to school die after...

Four clubs still have to tremble

Electric cars will increase electricity consumption only minimally...

Lukashenko: Russia has started laying nuclear weapons

President and executives of Alianza FC and EDESSA...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy