Boyacá: they investigate delivery of the PAE for food with fast expiration

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation urged the governor of Boyacá and the officials responsible for the development of the School Feeding Program (PAE), to adopt the necessary actions to ensure that this is fully complied with throughout the departmentduring the remainder of the school calendar.

The Public Ministry is concerned that the current contracting, held by the municipalities for the supply of food, It has an average contractual term of 76 days and, consequently, according to its start date, these will begin to expire this month. of May.

Although the territorial entity has begun the pre-contractual stage of the corresponding tender to continue the supply of food, To date, the concrete actions that allow the assurance of the execution of the school feeding program have not materialized. in the remaining days.

In its communication, the Boyacá Regional Attorney’s Office warned the Secretary of Education of that department about the risks regarding the continuity and opportunity in the supply of food rations given the imminent change of operator and the limited time to carry out the process of contracting, adjudication and start of the corresponding execution.

The control entity recalled that since the department of Boyacá has projected the supply of the PAE with resources from the General System of Royalties will not be able to enter into inter-administrative agreements with the municipalities in accordance with the provisions of the law.