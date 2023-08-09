boys and girls from the shelters in La Plata, share their dreams

In an emotional gesture that reflects hope, the boys and girls who have found refuge in the shelters of La Plata, Huila, have shared their dreams through letters and drawings full of hope.

With the support of the Group for Children and Adolescents, as well as other specialties of the Police service, the young people have left a moving mark in these manifestations of their deepest desires, in the midst of the situation they had to experience after escaping the violence in as a result of fighting between the Army and the dissidents.

A total of 126 children and adolescents have found protection and care in shelters in La Plata. Although many of them have already returned to their homes, before leaving they have expressed their desires in letters that capture the essence of their aspirations and their vision of a better world.

From the San Rafael and Bomberos shelters, the National Police have made efforts to provide accompaniment and support to these communities in times of adversity. Accompaniment activities have been a way of showing that society cares about the well-being and dreams of these young people, who have faced challenges in a difficult period.

The initiative to collect the children’s letters and drawings highlights the importance of giving them a voice and space to express themselves in the midst of difficult circumstances. The stories and dreams embodied in these letters become.

According to the authorities, the continuous monitoring of this situation indicates that, of the thousand people who had initially left the area, currently only 200 remain in the shelters set up for the displaced.

Departmental authorities have scheduled a Security Council, which will take place in La Plata next Wednesday, August 9. This council will have the participation of the military forces and relevant security agencies, with the purpose of addressing and mitigating the risks associated with the situation.