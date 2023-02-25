news-txt”>

The name of Renato Curcioone of the founders of the Red Brigades, was entered in the register of suspects by the Turin prosecutor in an investigation into the shooting at the Spiotta farmhouse, in the Alessandria area, where in 1975 his wife, Mara Cagol, and a police officer, Giovanni d’Alfonso.

The news, anticipated by ‘Il Messaggero’, was confirmed in investigative circles.

Curcio was questioned in Rome in the presence of a defense attorney. The investigations, carried out by the Carabinieri del Ros, were opened after a complaint by Bruno D’Alfonso, son of the soldier who was killed.

Curcio answered all questions, denying his involvement in the murder of D’Alfonso, and also asked the investigators to clarify the circumstances of his wife’s death. This, according to what has been learned, was his attitude during the interrogation which he sustained, in his capacity as a suspect, in front of a prosecutor from the Turin prosecutor’s office and some officers of the Carabinieri del Ros.

The case was reopened to ascertain the identity of a second Red Brigade member present on the spot, who managed to escape. However, Curcio also referred to the outcome of the autopsy results on the woman, which show that she was pierced by a bullet under the armpit: according to Curcio, this element would demonstrate that at that moment she had already given up and had hands raised. The investigators, again according to what is learned, would have replied that they will not neglect any aspect of the story.