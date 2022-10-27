Home News Br, the hunt for the terrorist who managed to disappear after the fire fight in which Mara Cagol and a carabiniere died
Br, the hunt for the terrorist who managed to disappear after the fire fight in which Mara Cagol and a carabiniere died

Br, the hunt for the terrorist who managed to disappear after the fire fight in which Mara Cagol and a carabiniere died

MILAN – A breakthrough in the investigation into the firefight in which the Brigadier Margherita ‘Mara’ Cagol and the carabinieri officer Giovanni D’Alfonso died. Forty-seven years after the firefight that took place in Alessandria on the occasion of the liberation of the entrepreneur Vittorio Vallarino Gancia, kidnapped the day before, some former members of the Br were questioned in Milan. The investigations of the Carabinieri of the Ris of Parma could give a name to those who, almost fifty years ago, participated in what went down in history as the first kidnapping for self-financing by the Red Brigades.

The investigative activity follows the scientific investigations to which the finds seized at the time of the shooting were subjected with the most modern techniques. Over the years, various hypotheses have been made about the identity of the Brigadier who managed to escape. The investigation was reopened by the complaint presented, through a lawyer, by Bruno d’Alfonso, also a carabiniere, son of the constable who died in the shooting of 5 June 1975. “It is a question of justice and of historical truth. Also to honor the figure of my father, a hero who gave his life for the institutions “, said d’Alfonso after presenting the complaint.

The investigations are entrusted to the ROS carabinieri and coordinated by the magistrates of the terrorism pool of the Turin Public Prosecutor’s Office and by the National Anti-Mafia and Counter-Terrorism Directorate.

