Brakes without fine dust | TUCcurrent

TUCcurrent research

The EU project SAFER of the Chair of Lightweight Structural Engineering and Plastics Processing at Chemnitz University of Technology is researching environmentally friendly brake discs based on self-healing fiber-reinforced ceramics

Demonstrator brake disc in the three process stages carbon fiber reinforced phenolic resin, carbon fiber reinforced carbon and carbon fiber reinforced silicon carbide. Photo: Professorship SLK At the first face-to-face meeting of the EU project on November 27, 2023 at the Technical University of Ostrava, the first results were already presented. Photo: Tomas Slama

Wearing brake discs not only cause expensive workshop visits, but also fine dust that is harmful to the environment and health. In view of the significant health impacts, the European Union has drastically reduced the permitted release of these particles through the updated emissions directive (Euro-7 standard). The foundation research group “Textile Plastic and Hybrid Composites” of the Chair of Lightweight Structural Engineering and Plastics Processing at Chemnitz University of Technology is working together with partners from Brazil and the Czech Republic as part of the EU project “SAFER – Self-healing fiber ceramic matrix composite” that started in June 2023 a solution to reduce wear on brake discs and thus comply with the emission values ​​targeted by the EU. Under the direction of Prof. Dr. Daisy Nestler, the research group is cooperating with scientists from the University of Sao Paulo (USP) and the Technical University of Ostrava (VSB) as well as the Czech company Diafrikt Components sro to develop a sustainable, resource-saving and wear-free lightweight brake disc based on fiber-reinforced ceramics.

These composite materials have outstanding mechanical properties combined with high temperature loads and, compared to metallic materials, are significantly lighter, more corrosion- and wear-resistant and more durable. In comparison to conventional ceramics, the new high-conductivity ceramics do not fail suddenly because the textile structure introduced increases the damage tolerance. The quasi-ductility and the associated damage tolerance essentially depend on the fiber length. As part of the SAFER project, this material is functionalized with carbon nanostructures to further improve the mechanical properties and enable self-healing.

The demonstrator components are manufactured using a large-scale injection molding process, followed by a pyrolysis and LSI (liquid silicon infiltration) process. The injection molding process is one of the mass production processes and enables greater reproducibility of the components compared to previous small series processes. The problem of the fiber length being shortened by the process was overcome through preliminary projects. A defined fiber length is a prerequisite for quasi-ductility. The modified technology represents a unique selling point for production.

In addition, recycled material should be returned to the process to reduce the carbon footprint and production costs. The project will be monitored using a comprehensive life cycle analysis to determine the impact on the environment and adapt research if necessary.

Fiber-reinforced ceramic components are also widely used in addition to environmentally friendly brake discs, which are particularly suitable for recuperating vehicles such as electric cars. B. Series components in gas turbines, friction clutches and plain bearings, but also components for telescopes and calibration bodies.

The innovative high-performance lightweight materials that are being developed as part of the SAFER project are to be made available to the market in a cost-efficient, resource-saving and ecologically-economically correlated manner through a newly developed inline process chain. When entering the market, the participating company Diafrikt Components sro plays a crucial role with its unique expertise in the field of metal-ceramic friction materials for brake and clutch systems, especially for heavy-duty applications.

This groundbreaking project is co-financed by tax revenues based on the budget approved by the members of the Saxon state parliament. The project partners are supported by the São Paulo Research Foundation (FAPESP) and the Technology Agency of the Czech Republic (TAČR).

Further information granted by Prof. Dr. Daisy Nestler, Tel. +49 (0)371 531-36546, Email daisy.nestler@mb.tu-chemnitz.de.

Project homepage:

LinkedIn page of the project:

(Authors: Kristina Jahn, Sylvia Decker)

Mario Steinebach

21.12.2023

All “TUCaktuell” reports

Note: Chemnitz University of Technology is present in many media. The media review gives an impression of how they report about the university.

Share this: Facebook

X

