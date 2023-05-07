Branded smartphones almost twice as expensive as 8 years ago

The prices of branded smartphones have almost doubled since 2015: Today, a device from the most popular manufacturers costs almost 800 euros on average – and thus 97 percent more than in 2015. However, the average price of a smartphone sold in Germany across all brands has increased in the same period increased by only 51 percent. This is shown by a market analysis by the comparison portal Verivox.

Price jump of 97 percent for the big brands

Verivox has calculated that a device from the most popular manufacturers in Germany (Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and Huawei) currently costs an average of 792 euros. In 2015, the average price of the market leaders was 401 euros.

Apple and Samsung have lowered the price screw on their large model series than Huawei and Xiaomi. Two examples: While the iPhone 6s cost 739 euros in 2015, the current iPhone 14 costs 999 euros. The Samsung Galaxy S6 started the market at 699 euros, today the Galaxy S23 costs at least 949 euros. Both correspond to a price increase of around 35 percent. Huawei is different – ​​the models from the Chinese manufacturer have become 140 percent more expensive on average since 2015 (e.g. the P8 cost 499 euros back then, the P50 Pro 1,199 euros today). Xiaomi has only been on the market since 2019 and has seen a price jump of 122 percent since then.

Cost drivers: premium models and marketing expenses

One reason for the price jumps among the market leaders: Premium models have established themselves in recent years. These devices are significantly more expensive and better equipped than the standard models. An additional cost driver is the 5G technology, which is installed much more frequently in the medium and high price segment.

“Another reason for the comparatively high prices at Apple, Samsung and Co. are not least the marketing costs,” says Jens-Uwe Theumer, Vice President Telecommunications at Verivox: “The big brands are also so successful because they have significantly more money invest in marketing than smaller manufacturers. Over 90 percent of the smartphones currently sold in Germany are from Apple, Samsung, Huawei or Xiaomi.”

Taking all brands into account, a smartphone sold in Germany cost an average of 390 euros in 2015 (according to data from Bitkom Research and Hemix). At the end of 2022, the sales price was 590 euros on average – this corresponds to an increase of 51 percent.

Savings tip: save on purchase or use devices for longer

Consumer tip: Branded goods can also be purchased at reduced prices – be it by purchasing a previous model or by purchasing a used and professionally refurbished smartphone. There are savings of several hundred euros. Such “Refurbished Smartphones” also have a guarantee of up to 36 months.

“In times of rising living costs, more and more households have to reckon with every euro,” says Theumer. “The good news: Today more than ever it is worth using smartphones longer. Modern devices are technically so sophisticated that the differences to the previous models are becoming less and less significant. In addition, mobile phone tariffs offer great savings potential: Many consumers overestimate their data requirements and therefore pay for tariff services that they do not need or only partially need.”

methodology

The device prices were taken from the provider websites and compared with historical data from Verivox. New smartphone releases from Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and Huawei (April 2022 to March 2023) and from Apple, Samsung and Huawei (January to December 2015) were included. Xiaomi only started on the German market in 2019. The basic models with the smallest memory size were taken into account (without feature phones for special target groups). For the average prices of all smartphones sold in Germany in 2015 and 2022, Verivox calculated an average using data from Hemix and Bitkom Research.