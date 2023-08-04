Branding, identity and image: enhancing the Piedmontese fortifications – graphic competition – pre-selection

Applications by 20 September 2023

The Piedmont Region, with the coordination of Artea Foundation and in collaboration with AIAPpromotes a tender aimed at design of a new brand intended to define the visual identity of the future enhancement system of the Piedmontese fortresseswith the aim of pursuing the strategic enhancement of the regional heritage.

It is therefore required an identity system composed of branding, typography, color and images for the establishment of a dynamic ecosystem capable of evolving over time especially with respect to future communication actions, on the various traditional, digital, environmental, generative channels.

The trademark must be unedited and registrable at an international level and represent a coordinated and collective image unity, in order to permanently connect the thematic areas that characterize and unite the territories and the buildings called “forts”, in order to increase their visibility and reputation both nationally and internationally .

Branding and all visual identity will be the foundation for the next generation of communications and applicationswhich will see individual assets coexist in physical or digital spaces (by way of example but not limited to: exhibition spaces, websites…) as a system characterized by a high cultural, landscape, tourist, architectural value.

Through the tools of graphics, the participants will have to propose solutions capable, in the medium and long term, of multiplying the value of the fortifications in terms of culture and territorial and tourist attractiveness, transforming what were guard devices into hinges with the past and environmental nodes and architectural elements capable of uniting different peoples.

Competition stages

The competition is divided into two phases:

the first stage provides for the compilation and submission of the application for participation in the selection + portfolio la second phase it will be open to the 5 selected subjects, who will have 60 days to develop a project proposal

The second phase will end with the selection of the winning proposal on the basis of the criteria established by the jury. The person/s who presented the winning proposal will have the task of developing the project up to the final drafting of the manual and guidelines.

Who is it for?

Participation in the competition is open to natural persons and legal entities, admitted both individually and as a temporary grouping of companies and/or professionals.

Each participant or group may present only one proposal.

Required papers – first phase participation document identification document of the person submitting the application curriculum vitae (of the candidate and/or of each member in the case of grouping) portfolio of no more than 10 pages in horizontal A3 pdf format with a resolution of no less than 150 dpi, demonstrating the design assignments related to the subject of this announcement, carried out in the last 5 years (only one document per group)

The documentation must be sent by PEC to aiap@pec.it with the subject “PHASE—01 NOTICE OF PIEDMONT FORTIFICATIONS” no later than 1.00 pm on 20 September 2023

Evaluation criteria – first stage quality and originality of the design solutions adopted | up to 60 points relevance of the projects presented to the theme of this announcement | up to 30 points team experience and/or grouping including diversified professional skills | up to 10 Reward points

1st classified: 15.000 euro

2nd – 5th classified: 1,000 euros (expense reimbursement)

Announcement and information

[ aiap.it ]

The expiration dates displayed are the result of editorial activity. The only official dates are those contained in the text of the announcement and/or on the website of whoever organizes or promotes the competition. Always check its validity with the Competition Organizing Body.

published on: 04/08/2023

