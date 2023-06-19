Brasilien: Pride Parade in Sao Paulo

Facebook

The movement demanded: “We want everything, not just half”. Photo: Brasil de Fato/Junior Lima @xuniorl

(Recife, 12. Juni 2023, brazil indeed).- The 27th edition of the LGBTIQ+ Pride Parade attracted many visitors on Sunday 11th in São Paulo. The theme of the event this year was “Social policy for LGBT+; We want everything, not just half” and calls for the inclusion of this population group in public welfare systems such as the Unified Social Assistance Scheme (SUAS).

The event saw boos for former President Jair Bolsonaro (Liberal Party). Ze Gotinha (an icon of vaccination in the country) was in one of the floats and the Minister for Human Rights and Civic Affairs, Silvio Almeida, also attended.

In a manifesto, the organizers of the parade called for an improvement in the social welfare system and the inclusion of LGBT+ families in the main social programs of the Brazilian government.

“Most of their plans, programs, projects and services covertly target cisgender and straight families and individuals. These biases become apparent when we attempt to participate in these programs, which have demands that are almost always unattainable for LGBT+ individuals. There is no specific look at the LGBT+ community surviving in a country that is hurting their way of life,” the manifesto said.

“We must be proud of who we are”

Symmy Larrat, Secretary of State for the Promotion and Defense of LGBTIQ* People’s Rights, argued that the federal government should do a better job of responding to the movement’s demands. “The parade is the moment when we take to the streets to fight a narrative that is killing us, that says we have to be ashamed of who we are. That is why the narrative of the Pride is important. We have to be proud of who we are,” she said during an interview with Agência Brasil.

The Minister of Human Rights, Silvio Almeida, attended the opening of the event and left a message on the importance of the state in promoting the rights of the LGBTIQ* population.

“All persons here should be very proud to be alive despite a world attacking them. After all the years we’ve lived, we’re at a turning point. What is being asked for here is not a favour, it is a duty of the Brazilian state and I am here as a representative of the government. It is the state’s duty to take care of health, guarantee education and ensure that all people have access to employment and income with dignity,” the minister said in his speech.

Die festive atmosphere prevailed throughout the event. The parade gathered at 10 a.m. on Avenida Paulista and headed to Roosevelt Square in the city center. There were 19 themed floats in total. Personalities such as Pablo Vittar and Daniella Mercury gave momentum to the party. The organization hoped in advance to be able to bring a total of four million people together.

Pride Parade in São Paulo from News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.

