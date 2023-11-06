Bratislava, visions of the future in Chalupkovasi, along the Danube

Prequalification phase deadline 15 December 2023

Penta Real Estate, a company operating in the real estate market in the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland, has launched an international architecture and urban design competition with the aim of transform an area of ​​Bratislava – capital of Slovakia – in one of the most prestigious places in the city.

The area in which we will operate is that of Chalupkovathe project will transform athree hectare building area located near the Danube river and the historic center. The area, in the past dominated by important industrial centres, became the target of the first air raid on the city during the Second World War due to its economic importance. The consequences of the war led to a gradual decline of the area, it was partially abandoned and over time the factories ceased activity.

The goal of Penta Real Estate is to give new life to Chalupkova, creating a dynamic district with internationally renowned architecture with valuable residential and commercial spaces, public areas and green areas, all with careful consideration for environmental sustainability.

In the Chalupkova area, Zaha Hadid’s SKY PARK project has already been successfully completed, which also included the revitalization of a national cultural monument – the Jurkovič thermal power plant.

COMPETITION PROCEDURE

The design competition will take place in an open form and is characterized by a pre-qualification phase aimed at selecting the THREE TEAMS who will be asked to develop and present a more detailed project.

The three groups will find themselves competing with three other architectural firms, already pre-selected to advance directly to the second round as invited participants, we are talking about Jakub Cigler Architects, Bjarke Ingels Group e MVRDV.

JURY

– Arch. BY Patrick Lüth Snow hood

– Dipl. At. Peter Gero Peter Gero Consulting

– Arch Igor Marko MA Arch. ARB

– Ing. Matej Vagač Mayor of Bratislava – Staré Mesto District

– Ing. arch. Juraj Nevolník Penta Real Estate, s.r.o.

– Mgr. Michal Rehák Penta Real Estate, s.r.o.

– Ing. David Musil PhD. Penta Real Estate, s.r.o.



AWARD

Each selected group, after having submitted all the required documents and presented the proposals, will receive a refund of 30,000 euros (excluding VAT).

The registration form and tender notice, together with all related documents, will be available starting November 6, 2023.

Calendar

. 06/11/2023 publication of tender notice

. 12/15/2023 prequalification phase deadline

. 1/12/2024 announcement of the selecting teams

. 02/02/2024 sending materials in progress for review

. 02/07/2024 online presentations of the materials in progress to the jury

. 3/15/2024 second phase deadline

. 26/3/2024 presentation of the proposals in Bratislava

. 3/28/2024 announcement of final results

