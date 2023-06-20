Braunau: Volunteers worked 156,000 hours in the rescue service

A Red Cross employee from the Braunau district had contact with a person who needed help 630 times a day. Numbers like these were presented by Red Cross district office manager Gerald Kronberger at the recent district office meeting. Kronberger thanked the 1,258 volunteers and full-time employees for their extraordinary commitment over the past year. Inge Steinerberger from the area of ​​health and social services spoke about her activities and the great demand, which cannot be fully covered in the area of ​​visiting services at the moment. “We have to be more active in recruiting volunteers to prevent loneliness and to be there for our fellow human beings in a more sustainable way,” she appealed.

Medals of Merit awarded

Not only thanks, there were also awards at this meeting: Gerhard Schmiederer, long-time service leader of the Red Cross local office in Riedersbach, was awarded the Golden Medal of Merit shortly before retirement. The silver medal was awarded to local manager and mayor Erich Rippl from Lengau, while local manager deputy Simon Riffert received the bronze medal of merit.

The First Responders from Mauerkirchen can look forward to it. As reported, the Amag Social Award supports this project with an emergency backpack with a defibrillator. Since 2008, first responders have been helping on site in emergencies in Mauerkirchen, they are on duty until the rescue vehicle arrives – because in an emergency every second counts. Deputy regional manager Thomas Märzinger was impressed by the services provided by the Red Cross in the Braunau district. An excerpt from the balance sheet:

The Red Cross employees covered 5,291 kilometers a day last year. That’s almost two million kilometers a year, covered by 46 vehicles. The 636 employees in the rescue service carried out 36,560 transports in their free time, for which they invested 156,000 voluntary hours last year. The employees in mobile care and support counted 84,612 home visits. The “Palliative Care” team cared for 192 patients in the district of Braunau. 4,327 blood donors accepted the invitation of the Red Cross and donated their blood during a total of 71 days of action throughout the district. The Red Cross Youth counts 84 young people. They spent 3765 hours in group lessons, training courses or excursions. The Red Cross in the Braunau district has 1,258 employees, the majority of whom are volunteers: 1,086. Mobile nursing and care has 62 or 76 employees, and 34 civil servants also helped in 2022.

The summer training for paramedics starts at the Red Cross in Braunau on July 10th. It includes 100 hours of theory and 160 hours of practical training in an ambulance. Requirement is a minimum age of 17 years and good character. Another extra-occupational course will take place from September 25th. More on this under 07722 / 622 64

ePaper

Read e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

author

Magdalena Lagetar

Editorial office Innviertel

Magdalena Lagetar

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

