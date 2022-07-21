China Jiangsu Net, July 21, Yancheng News (Reporter Cheng Guang) On July 20, “Be the Vanguard and Forge ahead to the Future” Yancheng City welcomes the party’s 20 major series of themed press conferences and a special session of the Civil Affairs Bureau was held in the Yancheng Press Conference Hall , The relevant person in charge of the Civil Affairs Bureau answered reporters’ questions.

(Photo by Zhou Chenyang at the press conference)

In the past five years, the civil affairs system of Yancheng City has resolutely implemented the decisions and deployments of the Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government, made every effort to fight the epidemic, promote poverty alleviation, and achieve the bottom line, contributing to the city’s economic and social development.

The bottom line of basic people’s livelihood security is firmly in the pocket.Yancheng is one of the 11 prefecture-level cities in the country to comprehensively pilot “emergency rescue”. It is the first prefecture-level social assistance center in the country. Nearly 20 municipal-level departments and units involved in social assistance have set up windows in the municipal social assistance center to carry out 70 A number of social assistance service projects have explored a new large-scale assistance service model of “one-door acceptance, coordinated handling, and unified assistance”. In the province, the “five batches” of poverty alleviation were innovatively carried out, and 11,522 registered low-income farmers from 6,018 households who met the conditions were all included in the corresponding protection scope. The first in the province to fully realize the urban-rural integration of the minimum living standard. At present, the city has a total of 56,800 households with 94,700 people covered by the minimum living allowance. The minimum living allowance standard has reached 730 yuan per person per month, and the city’s urban and rural poverty-stricken basic living standards have reached 1,600 yuan and 1,300 yuan per person per month, respectively. Comprehensively promote the reform of warm-hearted social assistance, and pilot the “approval and approval” mechanism for social assistance, with “quick” response, “simple” procedures, and “warm” services. (book) can apply for assistance, and assistance is more timely, efficient and convenient.

The system of elderly care and child care services is increasingly sound.Improve the basic pension service system. During the “13th Five-Year Plan” period, the city and county finances have invested a total of 2.6 billion yuan to comprehensively improve the city’s pension service security level. Subsidies for the operation of pension-integrated elderly care institutions and special post subsidies for elderly care workers. Improve the service quality and efficiency of elderly care institutions, implement the “Five Ones” people’s livelihood practical project for elderly care services, and achieve full coverage of the elderly care service complex in the streets. Exemplary “Elderly Happiness Canteen”. Strengthen child care and protection services, take the lead in the province to implement the orphan protection system and the natural growth mechanism of parenting subsidy standards, take the lead in establishing a classified protection system and “active discovery” mechanism for children in distress, and realize the integration of urban and rural protection standards for scattered orphans. Carry out legal popularization, legal consultation, assistance or entrusted legal aid and other work. Comprehensively improve the intrinsic safety level of institutions, organize and carry out special rectification of the safety of nursing homes and other civil affairs service institutions, and realize 24-hour “visual” rotation supervision and online scheduling of service institutions such as elderly care and children in the city.

The vitality of grassroots social governance has become increasingly evident.Accelerate the improvement of grassroots community governance capabilities. During the “13th Five-Year Plan” period, the municipal finance has invested a total of 150 million yuan, focusing on upgrading and transforming 150 community service positions, basically realizing the three implementation and three in place of civil affairs work positions, funds and personnel. Deepen the reform of “political-community interaction” and “reduce burden and increase efficiency”, publish the first batch of list of certification items issued by villages (communities) in the city, involving a total of 14 certification items, implement “list-based” management of affairs entering the community, and promote government governance It has a positive interaction with social self-regulation and resident autonomy. Promote social organizations to participate in social governance, and build municipal-level social organization incubation bases. At present, there are 8,301 registered social organizations and 1.948 million registered volunteers in the city, who are widely active in various fields such as social services and social governance.

The effectiveness of social affairs services has been significantly improved.Continue to innovate the service method of marriage registration, incorporate premarital examination, marriage registration, and marriage and family counseling into the “one-stop” service, and guide newcomers to establish healthy and civilized marriage values. Build a convenient pre-marital counseling service platform and continuously expand the coverage of marriage and family counseling. Deepen the reform of funeral and interment management, promulgated the “Yancheng District Funeral Facilities Layout Plan (2021-2030)”, built 175 town-level public welfare cemeteries, and fully implemented the funeral policy for the benefit of the people. The “Love Navigation” platform was built, and a special campaign was launched to greatly improve the quality of assistance, management and services for homeless and beggars. During the “Thirteenth Five-Year Plan” period, a total of 6,586 person-times were rescued. In order to make up for the shortcomings of the construction of civil affairs and mental health welfare institutions, a civil affairs mental health service guidance center was listed in the municipal social assistance center. Take the lead in realizing the urban-rural integration of nursing subsidies for severely disabled people in northern and central Jiangsu.