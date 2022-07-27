China Jiangsu Net, July 27 Yancheng News On July 27, a special session on urban management work was held in Yancheng City Press Conference on the theme of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of Yancheng City. The relevant person in charge of Yancheng Urban Management Bureau introduced the relevant work and answered questions from reporters.

Urban management involves a wide range of areas and attracts high social attention. It is closely related to the production and life of the citizens, and is closely related to the orderly operation of the city and the improvement of people’s livelihood. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Yancheng Urban Management Bureau has adhered to the people-centered approach, focusing on “garbage classification”, “shading canopies”, “poles and cables”, “toilet revolution” and other livelihood projects, so as to achieve what the people want and what I have. In response, the speed and efficiency of practical projects for the people have been continuously improved, the urban management has achieved remarkable results in serving the people, and the sense of security, gain and happiness of the citizens has continued to increase.

The “four classifications” of waste has been fully launched.At the end of 2016, Yancheng Urban Management Bureau actively promoted waste classification, reduction and recycling, and made every effort to promote waste classification in accordance with the idea of ​​”typical drive, step-by-step, source reduction, and classified disposal”, and achieved remarkable results. At present, nearly 1,000 urban residential areas in the city have carried out the “three classifications” of garbage, basically achieving full coverage of urban residential areas with property management. Garbage classification. A waste treatment and recycling industrial park with the most complete projects and functions in the province has been built, which effectively guarantees the terminal disposal demand after waste classification and continuously promotes the continuous improvement of environmental quality. Last year, Yancheng City fully launched the “four classifications” of domestic waste on the basis of the “three classifications” of the original garbage. A total of 511 centralized collection points for garbage classification were newly built and put into operation in the city. Implement separate collection, transportation and disposal of kitchen waste. At the same time, it pays attention to publicity and guidance, and has carried out the garbage classification “one hundred million” publicity project in the city. At present, more than 900 activities have been organized, 1.3919 million copies of brochures and leaflets have been distributed, 41,000 volunteers have participated in garbage classification, and resident garbage The awareness rate and participation rate of the classification have been continuously improved.

The construction of sunshade and canopy has achieved remarkable results.The pilot construction of the sunshade canopy project started in 2018. As of 2021, 697 sunshade canopies have been built in the city, covering 11 administrative counties (cities, districts). Among them, there are 369 urban areas (including Dafeng District) and 328 other counties (cities). This year, the city plans to build 171 new shade canopies. The Urban Management Bureau has included the project into the bureau’s “two-level, one-practice and one-specialized” project, implemented weekly progress tracking, and reported monthly assessments. As of the end of June, 161 construction tasks have been completed, and the remaining 10 have also entered the final stage. At the end of this month Finish.

The remediation of line poles and cables has been fully promoted.In order to standardize the management of urban poles and cables, maintain the safe operation of the city, and create a happy city that is livable, suitable for business, and a happy city, in 2021, according to the deployment requirements of the Yancheng Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, the Municipal Urban Management Bureau will lead the organization and, together with the Municipal Civilization Office, will launch the implementation of key urban areas. Point line pole and cable rectification action, all district and city communication management offices, power supply, tower, mobile, telecommunications, China Unicom, cable TV, traffic management and other pipeline units have rectified 2,818 building cable problems, 397 traffic pole line problems, line problems. Cable remediation work has achieved certain results. This year, in order to further purify the urban living environment, the municipal government specially held a special promotion meeting for the remediation of utility poles and cables, and put forward clear requirements for the remediation of utility poles and cables. As of July 24, a total of 5,813 problems have been investigated in 232 key points in the urban area, and 4,855 have been rectified.

“Toilet revolution” work to improve quality and efficiency.Since 2018, Yancheng Urban Management Bureau has regarded promoting the “toilet revolution” as an important task to make up for the shortcomings of people’s livelihood. A total of 923 urban public toilets and 1,604 rural public toilets have been newly built and renovated in the city. , All-round promotion and sharing of livelihood projects. This year, the city plans to build and renovate 79 urban public toilets and 59 rural public toilets, with a total investment of 42.42 million yuan. As of the end of June, the city has completed the construction and renovation of 14 urban public toilets and 8 rural public toilets, and the rest of the planned urban and rural new public toilets will be completed by the end of October in all counties (cities, districts).

Urban management involves a wide range of areas and is highly repetitive, and requires the understanding, support and participation of all sectors of society and the general public. In the next step, the Municipal Urban Management Bureau will increase the publicity of urban management-related policies and regulations, advanced deeds, and advanced experience, stimulate positive energy, create a strong atmosphere of national concern, national cooperation, and national participation in civilized urban management, and take practical actions to the party’s second Ten gifts. (Qi Zonghua and Wang Yan)