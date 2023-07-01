Bravely Undertaking the Mission: Celebrating the 102nd Anniversary of the Communist Party of China

Bravely undertake the mission, seek development, and strive to write a new chapter——The majority of party members from all over the country take practical actions to welcome the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 30th – The Communist Party of China celebrates its 102nd anniversary. The Marxist ruling party, which has gone through more than a hundred years of glorious history, has a firm heart and a mission on its shoulders. It is working hard on the new journey, advancing courageously, and writing the great history of China‘s development in the new era with full confidence.

Time engraves the extraordinary, and unity creates great achievements. In the upsurge of theme education, at the forefront of grassroots practice, on the land of rural revitalization, and at the front line of scientific and technological innovation… the majority of party members are based on their posts to do practical things, work together to show their responsibilities, and welcome the founding of the Communist Party of China with practical actions 102nd anniversary.

The original heart is like a rock, and the mission is on the shoulders

Read the original work, learn the original text, understand the principles, work hard on the unity of knowledge and action, and apply what you have learned, maintain the determination to keep the original intention, and improve the ability to undertake the mission-the education of learning and implementing the theme of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era is solid in the whole party carry out.

In Beijing Book Building, in front of the special area of ​​”Learning and Implementing Xi Jinping’s New Era Socialism with Chinese Characteristics Themed Educational Books”, the first and second volumes of “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works” are placed in prominent positions, attracting many readers to stop and read.

At the site of the Seventh Congress of the Communist Party of China in Yangjialing, Yan’an, there is an endless stream of people who come to pay their respects and study.

The young people of the “8090 New Era Theory Propaganda Group” in Longyou County, Quzhou, Zhejiang explored various forms of preaching the party’s innovative theory in the new era…

In the new era, the Chinese Communists will unremittingly use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense their hearts and souls, use the party’s innovative theory to unify their thinking, will, and actions, and go on an expedition full of glory and dreams.

In the First Memorial Hall of the Communist Party of China, precious cultural relics strung up the magnificent red history, and groups of visitors walked into the “great beginning” and felt the power of the original heart. The message wall of the memorial hall is full of sincere confession: welcome the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, and follow the party forever!

An old party member who came to visit said: “Looking back on the century-old journey, we have always insisted on arming the whole party with scientific theories, guiding practice, and promoting work. This is an important experience for our party to create history and achieve brilliance.”

On the northern extension of Beijing’s central axis, the building of the Chinese Academy of History looks like a tripod and a statue.

In the Chinese Archaeological Museum in the courtyard, a “historical avenue” shows the important nodes and major events of my country’s historical development in the form of a time axis. “At the moment, we are stepping up preparations for the opening of the Chinese Archaeological Museum to the public, and strive to present this brand-new national cultural living room as soon as possible.” Li Guoqiang, vice president of the Chinese Academy of History, said.

On the ancient building, a huge seal character “History” hangs in it. The Chinese Academy of History is uniting and gathering historical research workers across the country, focusing on major theoretical issues such as the origin and evolution of Chinese civilization, the historical path and practical path of “two combinations”, and the creative transformation and innovative development of Chinese excellent traditional culture. Carry out interdisciplinary research.

“We will strive to release more high-quality historical achievements, and contribute more historical wisdom and strength to the construction of the modern civilization of the Chinese nation.” Li Guoqiang said.

People called me to do “key little things” well

Arm the mind with the party’s innovative theory, guide practice, and promote work. In the new era, the Chinese Communists are more motivated to move forward.

The study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, which is being carried out in depth throughout the party, takes “practicing the purpose and benefiting the people” as one of the goals, and clearly requires “focusing on solving the urgent problems and worries of the people.”

118 hospitals in Henan piloted the seven major measures of “convenient medical treatment and less running errands”; to alleviate the problem of primary school students’ “difficulty in nursing care” in summer, Shanghai will resume the “Love Summer Nursery School”…

Recently, the temperature in many places has exceeded 40°C. The National Bureau of Disease Control and Prevention issued the “Guidelines for Public Health Protection from High Temperature and Heat Waves” to guide the public to carry out scientific protection, prevent and reduce the health hazards of high temperature and heat waves to the crowd; the National Health Commission and the State Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine issued The “Action Plan for Further Improving Nursing Services (2023-2025)” proposes that by 2025, the responsibility system of medical institutions at all levels and various types of overall nursing care will cover 100% of the hospital’s wards…

All localities and departments firmly establish the people-centered development idea, actively promote the specific practice of “the people call me their own”, focus on the urgent difficulties and worries of the masses, and promote the resolution of people’s livelihood problems, so that happiness can be felt, known, and accessible, and well-run ” The results of “key little things” test the effectiveness of theme education.

Everything is for the people and everything depends on the people. Generations of Chinese Communists have guarded the hearts of the people. Traveling through the historical turmoil, it has not changed and has become stronger over time.

“What my grandfather left me is blood and more spirit. Growing up in such a family is more about honor and more responsibility.” As Jiao Yulu’s eldest granddaughter, 44-year-old Jiao Nan has often read news from relatives, friends, and broadcast news since she was sensible. Hearing stories about her grandfather, “a role model for the secretary of the county party committee”, “a good cadre of the party”, “the spirit of Jiao Yulu”… such words have been rooted in her heart since she was a child.

Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Jiao Nan, who works in the grass-roots social governance service guarantee center of the Kaifeng Urban-Rural Integration Demonstration Zone, led the team to use “embroidery skills” to get through the “last meter” of solving the “worrying things” around the masses. These days, she is busy exploring and improving the closed-loop model of grassroots social governance. “The demands of the people are the direction of our efforts.”

Gather practical enthusiasm based on the position

The new era is an era of great potential.

From the front line of scientific research to the fields, across the country, in all walks of life, party members from all over the country are based on their posts, are diligent and dedicated, are determined to innovate, dare to be the first, actively participate in the great practice of Chinese-style modernization, and give full play to their main force in the new journey of building a strong country and national rejuvenation military role.

The shadows of the trees are swaying, and the sea breeze is blowing. Standing on the commanding height of the island, overlooking the island, the golden sandy beach surrounds the whole island, and there are many factories in it. Dongshan Island, Zhangzhou, Fujian, attracts glass manufacturing enterprises to settle down with its abundant silica sand resources. A grain of sand “incubates” a brand new industrial cluster here.

Wu Hua’an, Director of the Management Committee of Dongshan Economic and Technological Development Zone, said: “From ‘desert control’ to ‘sand use’, we will give full play to the advantages of abundant wind and power resources, build a photovoltaic industry chain, continuously improve the modernization level of the economy, and promote the high-quality development of the island’s economy.”

In the fields, party members who have taken off their professional attire and put on their overalls are working with farmers to promote agricultural modernization. They are using advanced agricultural technology and management concepts to achieve sustainable development of agriculture.

Chen Jianfeng, a party member who works for an agricultural technology company in Rizhao, Shandong, has been committed to promoting the application of agricultural Internet of Things technology in rural areas. He said: “We will combine the advantages of technology and enterprises, use big data, artificial intelligence, and other cutting-edge technologies to empower agriculture, promote the integration of production and marketing, increase farmers’ income, and achieve rural revitalization.”

In the new era, party members are not afraid of hardships and challenges. They actively explore and practice, strive for new achievements in their respective positions, and contribute their wisdom and strength to the country’s development.

As China celebrates the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, the majority of party members are united and committed to their mission. They are determined to write a new chapter in China‘s development, guided by the party’s innovative theory, and dedicated to improving the lives of the people. With their practical actions, they continue to uphold the original heart and move forward with confidence.

