Three Udinese and three Monza fans were arrested by the police on charges of aggravated brawl, following the clashes with the throwing of shards of bottles, stones and more, at the end of the Serie A match Monza-Udinese on Friday 26 August.

During the riots, outside the U-Power Stadium in Monza, a policeman was injured. The arrests were carried out by the Digos of Monza and Udine, between Monza, Udine, Pordenone and Venice.