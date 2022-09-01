On the spot the personnel of the SUEM, the carabinieri of Mogliano who produced the identification of those involved

PREGANZIOL. Brawl between groups of boys during the night just passed, at the Preganziol festival. Some young people were injured. In via Europa, in addition to the Suem staff, also the carabinieri of the Mogliano Veneto station, who identified young people of different nationalities, including three minors.

When the Arma soldiers arrived in the area, the situation had already calmed down. But it is not excluded that some “contenders” disappeared before the arrival of the police. The injured were treated on the spot, they sustained minor injuries that did not require a transfer to the hospital.

At the moment, no complaints have been formalized and the reasons for which the violent quarrel took place are not clear. Last night, Wednesday 31 August, was the last evening of the “Madonna della Cintura” festival, the thirtieth edition, organized by the Preganziol Celebration Group. The Arma soldiers have started investigations to clarify what happened.