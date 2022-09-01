Home News Brawl at the Preganziol festival, some young people injured
News

Brawl at the Preganziol festival, some young people injured

by admin
Brawl at the Preganziol festival, some young people injured

On the spot the personnel of the SUEM, the carabinieri of Mogliano who produced the identification of those involved

PREGANZIOL. Brawl between groups of boys during the night just passed, at the Preganziol festival. Some young people were injured. In via Europa, in addition to the Suem staff, also the carabinieri of the Mogliano Veneto station, who identified young people of different nationalities, including three minors.

When the Arma soldiers arrived in the area, the situation had already calmed down. But it is not excluded that some “contenders” disappeared before the arrival of the police. The injured were treated on the spot, they sustained minor injuries that did not require a transfer to the hospital.

At the moment, no complaints have been formalized and the reasons for which the violent quarrel took place are not clear. Last night, Wednesday 31 August, was the last evening of the “Madonna della Cintura” festival, the thirtieth edition, organized by the Preganziol Celebration Group. The Arma soldiers have started investigations to clarify what happened.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Accident between a motorcycle and a car: a 56-year-old woman is seriously injured

You may also like

Pnrr, the government will pass an ad hoc...

Yanliang Public Security conducts campus security inspections to...

Covid Italy, bulletin of 1 September: update on...

The national autumn process map to see what...

Heritage of culture and traditions also to attract...

Lintong Primary School: Take the first lesson on...

New projects by the Ulss of Belluno for...

The Tangshan beating case becomes more and more...

Coronavirus, latest data. In Italy another 20,503 cases...

The Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Prevention and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy