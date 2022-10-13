Home News Brawl between gangs with a dead person in Treviso, Zaia: immediately stricter laws
«What has happened is unacceptable and unfortunately it is a very bad sign that makes us fear it is the tip of the iceberg. A sign of serious malaise to which our territories are not accustomed and which is increasingly widespread. A situation that can only be faced with solutions based on clarity, prevention, repression of crimes, and their punishment, which must be exemplary and taken for granted until the end “.

Thus the president of the Region, Luca Zaia, comments on the serious bloody event that took place in Viale 4 Novembre in Treviso.

Brawl at Fiera, stabbed and killed a man. Nine injured, one is serious

“A clash between gangs with one dead and several injured”, he adds, “is the litmus test of a situation that requires strengthening the defense of the territory by the police in terms of prevention and repression and a strong commitment to the new Parliament taking office. Laws worthy of the name are needed for the punishment and repression of crimes, also guaranteeing the certainty of the penalty, because Italy has become a sort of country of Bengodi, where those who want to commit a crime are the first to know that, in order to go to jail, they need to put themselves in jail. ‘commitment, with many, too many possibilities to get away with it or to pay much less than what is due in relation to the crime committed ”.

The brawl, the murder and the great escape: here is the video reconstruction of the Fiera crime

