According to the police report, several people clashed in Haaggasse around 5:15 a.m. after a clearly drunk 32-year-old had racially insulted two dark-skinned people. Other participants fled on foot towards the market square before the police arrived. The search was unsuccessful. The 32-year-old suffered minor facial injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene. The Tübingen police station is investigating and is looking for witnesses by calling 07071/9728660.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook