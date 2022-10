UDINE. A fight involving 30 foreign citizens of various nationalities broke out on the night between Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 outside the local Laghetto Alcione, located in Baldasseria, in via dei Prati.

The cause that triggered the violent dispute in which some people were injured in their hands (but refused the care of the 118 health workers who arrived on the spot) is still to be clarified.

The agents of the Udine Police Headquarters and the Carabinieri intervened.