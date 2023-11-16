Brazen Daylight Robbery in Miami: Is the City Becoming More Like Cuba Every Day?

Miami Home Robbery Reminiscent of Crimes in Cuba

Miami, known for its vibrant culture and strong Cuban influence, was the scene of an unusual burglary last week that has left a Cuban family rattled.

Arazay Rodríguez, a resident of southwest Miami, returned home after dropping her children off at school to find that a piece of furniture and an ornamental plant on her porch had been stolen. The entire incident was captured on the family’s home security camera, showing a brazen thief in action.

The surveillance footage revealed a black SUV with a covered license plate pulling up in front of the house around 8:36 am. A hooded man then got out of the vehicle and attempted to load the stolen sofa into the trunk, before returning to take the plant that had been a gift from Rodríguez’s husband for Valentine’s Day.

The value of the stolen items is estimated at around $350, but what concerns the family most is the safety of their home and their loved ones.

“We are trying to reinforce things a little, we already talked about putting bars outside the fence so that nothing more happens,” said Mairon Pérez, Rodríguez’s husband. “One is afraid, not for material things, but for one’s safety, because once that happens, anything can happen.”

The family is now hoping that authorities can track down the perpetrator. They have urged anyone who recognizes the offender or has any information to contact the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers line at (305) 471-8477.

This incident has sparked concern among locals and has raised the issue of security in Miami’s typically safe neighborhoods. The community is left wondering how such brazen crimes are becoming more commonplace in the area.