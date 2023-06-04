Brazil and Colombia eliminated from the U-20 World Cup by Israel and Italy

Israel signed a golden page in its football history this Saturday by beating favorite Brazil 3-2 and qualifying for the semifinals of the Sub 20 world, like Italy that left Colombia 3-1 on the road also in the quarterfinals.

Brazil and Colombia thus join Ecuador and Argentina, eliminated in the round of 16. They leave Uruguay as the only South American alive in the tournament. On Sunday they will seek their place in the semifinals against the undefeated United States.

The Israelis achieved their feat in a match that was defined in overtime at the Bicentenario stadium in San Juan (west).

Marcos Leonardo opened the scoring for Brazil after 56 minutes, but Anan Khalaili equalized 4 minutes later.

At the start of extra time, Matheus Nascimiento put Brazil back on top and it seemed that the verdeamarela was still long, but Hamza Shibli appeared to tie 2-2 a minute later.

At 105 minutes, Dor David Turgeman scored to make it 3-2 for Israel, which was even able to increase the score but missed 2 penalty kicks.

In the second game of the day, also in San Juan, Italy took Colombia out of the race with a resounding 3-1.

Cesare Casadei (9), Tomaso Baldanzi (38) and Francesco Esposito at the start of the match scored the goals in the ‘azzurra’ triumph.

For the coffee growers, Jhojan Torres discounted at 49 minutes.

Israel will face the winner of the duel that the United States and Uruguay will play on Sunday in Santiago del Estero (north), while Italy will go to the final against the winner of South Korea-Nigeria.

The Diego Armando Maradona stadium in La Plata, some 60 kilometers from Buenos Aires, will host both semifinals on June 8.

Program and results of the quarterfinals:

Saturday, in San Juan:

Israel-Brazil 3-2 in extra time (1-1)

Colombia-Italia 1-3

Sunday, in Santiago del Estero:

Corea del Sur-Nigeria 17:30 GMT

United States-Uruguay 21H00 GMT

