Technology is political. Data crosses the world‘s oceans daily, on routes that are in a clear colonial continuum. And even when it’s dry, access to the Internet is mostly controlled by multinational telecommunications companies. In short, the foundation of cyberspace is not particularly democratic.

A look at Brazil shows that there is another way. There are a number of successful local Internet providers and non-commercial initiatives around the world. But especially in the Global South, few have managed to acquire fiber optic technologies. Our contribution reveals why local companies and organizations are particularly successful in Brazil.

Colonial tangle of cables by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.