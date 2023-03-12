Home News Brazil: Colonial Tangled Cables – NPLA
News

Brazil: Colonial Tangled Cables – NPLA

by admin
Brazil: Colonial Tangled Cables – NPLA





A single-mode fiber optic cable through which light travels. Photo: pixabay

Technology is political. Data crosses the world‘s oceans daily, on routes that are in a clear colonial continuum. And even when it’s dry, access to the Internet is mostly controlled by multinational telecommunications companies. In short, the foundation of cyberspace is not particularly democratic.

A look at Brazil shows that there is another way. There are a number of successful local Internet providers and non-commercial initiatives around the world. But especially in the Global South, few have managed to acquire fiber optic technologies. Our contribution reveals why local companies and organizations are particularly successful in Brazil.

Funding button New Normality - BMZ, BfdW, Berlin

CC BY-SA 4.0 Colonial tangle of cables by News Pool Latin America is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 international.

You might also be interested in this

See also  Suspension of the Astrazeneca vaccine, in Treviso 11,700 doses are skipped: plan halved

You may also like

Tax exemption of income from volunteers working in...

Press review of Wednesday March 08, 2023: the...

Avalanche of candidates, coalitionism and political violence mark...

ÖHB men’s team after 31:28 against Ukraine at...

Kisangani: closing of the 2nd international conference on...

President of Cine Colombia confirms cultural center for...

Gather the hearts of the people and steer...

Taavi Lehemaa won the 11th Palivere ski marathon

The empowerment of Cesarean women and the fight...

6 vs. 6 brawl with Tier X ships

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy