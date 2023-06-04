Brazil: Congress approves Lula’s new ministries but curtails their powers

Brasilia. The two chambers of the Brazilian Congress have approved the new ministries and secretariats created by President Luiz Inácio Lula das Silva.

The new government structure — which brought the number of departments to 37, including six federal agencies with ministerial rank — was created by Lula by decree in late January that was valid for four months and had to be converted into federal law by Congress by the end of May.

Both chambers, dominated by conservative and centre-right parties, accepted the bill, which was tabled between the opposition and the government under the leadership of the “rapporteur” Isnaldo Bulhões Jr. from the right, with a clear majority (337:125 in the Chamber of Deputies, 51:19 in the Senate). Center party MDB was negotiated.

While the new executive structure was retained, including the iconic Ministries of Ethnic Equality, Indigenous Peoples, and Environment and Climate Change, the latter two lost powers and responsibilities.

The Ministry of Indigenous Peoples loses responsibility for demarcating new indigenous territories to the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Environment loses central bodies for the control of water resources and solid waste to the Ministry of Integration and Regional Development and the “Rural Environmental Register” (Cadastro Ambiental Rural, CAR). the Department for Management and Innovation of Public Services.

The ministers concerned, as well as environmental and indigenous movements, had protested against these changes. A manifesto signed by 790 civil society organizations lamented the “eroding of ministries” and “fragmentation of the environmental agenda.”

Minister for Indigenous Peoples Sonia Guajajara said the changes run counter to the government’s intention to treat indigenous peoples “with their due importance and in accordance with the 1988 Constitution”. According to Guajajara, the fight against the climate crisis will also be weakened and “room for further environmental destruction” will be given.

Environment Minister Marina Silva complained that the Congress was a “rerun of the government [des rechten Ex-Präsidenten Jair] Bolsonaro”. The transfer of competence will weaken Brazil’s credibility abroad and “be an own goal for Brazilian agribusiness”.

The vote was preceded by a tough showdown between the government and Parliament President Artur Lira from the conservative Partido Progressista, especially in the House of Representatives. The Lira, who is influential in the majority bloc of the “Centrão”, threatened the government camp that the vote would not take place if there was a lack of accommodation.

Had Lula’s decree not been passed into law by the end of May’s deadline, the ministerial structure of his predecessor Bolsonaro would have been re-established. To prevent this, Lula personally intervened in the negotiations; the government also made around 1.7 billion reaís available for additional budget funds, most of which will benefit the opposition.