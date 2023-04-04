Brazil beat Colombia 3-1 on Monday and qualified undefeated for the final phase of the South American U-17, with two dates to go until the activity in group A of the tournament that takes place in the Ecuadorian city concludes. From Guayaquil.

With goals from Eduardo Kigitzki, at minute 54, Riquelme Marinho, at minute 69, and Rayan Simplício, at minute 87, Brazil accumulated 7 points after a 2-2 draw with Ecuador and a 3-0 win against Chile.

William López’s goal, at 67, was the discount for Colombia, which was left with just one point in the group A standings.

Brazil beats Colombia

Brazil resorted to a patient game and appealed to the singles to overcome Colombia, which was playing one of the last chances to stay in the bid for a ticket to the final six-round, after the 4-0 win against Ecuador and the 0-0 draw with Uruguay.

Brazil managed to break the coffee defensive system and in an action the goalkeeper Quintana committed a penalty foul on Kauä Elías, which was ordered by the Italian referee Simone Sozza, for Eduardo Kogitzki to score the first.

Colombia reached the temporary tie after a great maneuver by Caicedo, who held on and passed the ball precisely so that López finished off while walking and defeated goalkeeper Pires.

The Colombian joy and celebration did not last long because almost immediately Riquelme defeated Quintana with a splendid high shot.

If there was any hope left for Colombia’s equalizer, he annihilated it with his goal by Rayan Simplício.

Next Wednesday Chile, which has 3 points, will face Colombia; while Uruguay will do it against the host Ecuador, in a day in which Brazil will rest.

Datasheet

3. Brazil: Phillipe Pires; Vitor Reis, Vitor Nunes, Joao Do Nascimento, Joao Dalla; Matheus Ferreira, Lucas Azevedo (d.76, Bernardo Valim), Matheus Reis (d.46, Riquelme Marinho), Pereira Lorran (d.55, Rayan Simplício), Eduardo Kogitzki (d.76, Joao Vitor De Souza) and Kauä Elías (d.63, Luiz Lemos).

Selector: Phelipe Leal.

1. Colombia: Breiner Quintana; Elver Arizala, Yuleiver Mosquera, Jean Foronda, Johan Hernandez; William López, Andy Batioja (m.64, Nicola Profeta), Bryan Caicedo, Jordan Barrera; Luis Tafur (m.84, Jhon Echávez) and Juan Bonilla.

Selector: Juan Carlos Ramirez.

Goals: 1-0, m.54: Edward Kigitzki; 1-1, m.67: Millie Lopez; 2-1, m.69: Riquelme Teeth; 3-1, m.87: Simple Stripe.

Referee: Simone Sozza, from Italy. He expelled Valim (m.90+2) and admonished Tafur (m.74) and Valim (m.88).

Incidences: Match played this Monday for the third date of group A, of the South American Under-17 Championship, at the “Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo” stadium, owned by the Barcelona club in the port city of Guayaquil.

