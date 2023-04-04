Home News Brazil defeats Colombia and qualifies for the South American final
News

Brazil defeats Colombia and qualifies for the South American final

by admin
Brazil defeats Colombia and qualifies for the South American final
Brazil
Matheus (c) from Brazil disputes the ball with Elver Arizala from Colombia, during a match of the U17 South American Championship, played today in Guayaquil (Ecuador). Photo EFE/Jonathan Miranda

Brazil beat Colombia 3-1 on Monday and qualified undefeated for the final phase of the South American U-17, with two dates to go until the activity in group A of the tournament that takes place in the Ecuadorian city concludes. From Guayaquil.

With goals from Eduardo Kigitzki, at minute 54, Riquelme Marinho, at minute 69, and Rayan Simplício, at minute 87, Brazil accumulated 7 points after a 2-2 draw with Ecuador and a 3-0 win against Chile.

William López’s goal, at 67, was the discount for Colombia, which was left with just one point in the group A standings.

Brazil beats Colombia

Brazil resorted to a patient game and appealed to the singles to overcome Colombia, which was playing one of the last chances to stay in the bid for a ticket to the final six-round, after the 4-0 win against Ecuador and the 0-0 draw with Uruguay.

Brazil managed to break the coffee defensive system and in an action the goalkeeper Quintana committed a penalty foul on Kauä Elías, which was ordered by the Italian referee Simone Sozza, for Eduardo Kogitzki to score the first.

Colombia reached the temporary tie after a great maneuver by Caicedo, who held on and passed the ball precisely so that López finished off while walking and defeated goalkeeper Pires.

The Colombian joy and celebration did not last long because almost immediately Riquelme defeated Quintana with a splendid high shot.

If there was any hope left for Colombia’s equalizer, he annihilated it with his goal by Rayan Simplício.

Next Wednesday Chile, which has 3 points, will face Colombia; while Uruguay will do it against the host Ecuador, in a day in which Brazil will rest.

See also  China-Israel Intellectual Property Innovation Cooperation and Protection Seminar Held_China Jiangsu Net

Datasheet

3. Brazil: Phillipe Pires; Vitor Reis, Vitor Nunes, Joao Do Nascimento, Joao Dalla; Matheus Ferreira, Lucas Azevedo (d.76, Bernardo Valim), Matheus Reis (d.46, Riquelme Marinho), Pereira Lorran (d.55, Rayan Simplício), Eduardo Kogitzki (d.76, Joao Vitor De Souza) and Kauä Elías (d.63, Luiz Lemos).

Selector: Phelipe Leal.

1. Colombia: Breiner Quintana; Elver Arizala, Yuleiver Mosquera, Jean Foronda, Johan Hernandez; William López, Andy Batioja (m.64, Nicola Profeta), Bryan Caicedo, Jordan Barrera; Luis Tafur (m.84, Jhon Echávez) and Juan Bonilla.

Selector: Juan Carlos Ramirez.

Goals: 1-0, m.54: Edward Kigitzki; 1-1, m.67: Millie Lopez; 2-1, m.69: Riquelme Teeth; 3-1, m.87: Simple Stripe.

Referee: Simone Sozza, from Italy. He expelled Valim (m.90+2) and admonished Tafur (m.74) and Valim (m.88).

Incidences: Match played this Monday for the third date of group A, of the South American Under-17 Championship, at the “Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo” stadium, owned by the Barcelona club in the port city of Guayaquil.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!

You may also like

The Frieze of Aeneas, a Renaissance masterpiece reconstructed...

Peshawar, the alternative drainage system is estimated to...

The controversial phrase for which Piqué is branded...

Hebi City Held the Launching Ceremony of the...

Friuli Venezia Giulia regionals, the League burns Fdi...

China and Brazil agreed to trade in their...

‘Bad boy’, noted leader of the ‘Clan del...

Webinar on VisualARQ in Spanish

Guaranteed security for Monagas SC vs. Boca Juniors...

How to increase sexual attraction with aromas?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy