Brazil detains for extradition a Colombian who killed his girlfriend in 1994

The Brazilian Federal Police arrested Jaime Saade on Monday for the purpose of extradition to Colombia, convicted in absentia of murdering and raping his 18-year-old girlfriend in 1994, in a brutal crime that shocked that country at the time.

The Brazilian authorities carried out the arrest of Saade in the municipality of Marechal Deodoro, state of Alagoas (northeast), by virtue of a decision of the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court, which on April 18 authorized, by majority, his extradition.

The condemned man had been wanted since then by the Brazilian security forces, according to the Federal Police in a note.

Saade was sentenced in absentia in 1996 by the Colombian Justice to 27 years in prison for the rape and murder of 18-year-old Nancy Mestre.

The crime occurred in the early morning of January 1, 1994, in the city of Barranquilla.

According to the Brazilian Supreme Court, Mestre “was hospitalized with injuries all over her body, signs of sexual violence and a revolver shot to the head,” which caused her death “eight days later.”

After killing his partner, Saade fled to Brazil, where he lived under the false name of Henrique dos Santos Abdala until he was arrested in January 2020 in an operation that had the collaboration of Interpol.

In September of that year, the Second Chamber of the Supreme Court rejected his extradition, however, due to a tied vote, but last March the plenary session of the Brazilian high court accepted an appeal by Mestre’s father and ordered that it be reanalyzed. , which led to the ruling that led to his arrest on Monday.

According to the Brazilian authorities, Saade was transferred to the Regional Superintendence of the Federal Police of Alagoas and from there he will be transported to the state of Minas Gerais (southeast), where he resided.

Saade will later be handed over to the Colombian authorities so that he can finish serving the sentence imposed on him for killing his partner. Colombia will, however, have to discount the time the attacker was in prison in Brazil.