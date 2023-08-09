Brazil: Félix Tshisekedi participates in the Summit of Heads of State signatories of the Amazon Pact

President Félix Tshisekedi has been participating, since Tuesday, August 8, in the Summit of 8 signatory states of the Amazon Pact.

These meetings are held until Wednesday, August 9 in the city of Belem Do Para (Brazil).

The signatory countries of this pact are Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela.

Félix Tshisekedi is invited by his Brazilian counterpart, Luiz Ignacio Lula da Silva.

These countries have decided to combine their efforts at a time when the climate crisis is becoming a global problem, in order to speak with one voice and develop a common agenda for the safeguarding and preservation of their forest resources.

The presence of President Félix Tshisekedi in Belem Do Para will allow him to seize the opportunity to identify new partnerships and joint projects, in order to mobilize the investments necessary to implement conservation, restoration and sustainable management projects in the Congo Basin.

As Head of State of the leading country in the Congo Basin, he is invited there in order to ensure that the DRC can join the two other leading countries of the planet’s large forest basins, namely Brazil and Indonesia.

