Brazil Looks to Create Technological Hub for Semiconductor Production with US Support

Brazil to Establish Technological Hub for Semiconductor Production

A delegation including the Department of State and the US EXIM Bank, along with tech giants such as Google, Nvidia, Meta, and Cloudfare, recently visited Brazil to discuss the creation of a technological hub for semiconductor production. The meeting took place at the State University of San Pablo (USP) and aimed to develop advanced technology semiconductors for both the domestic and global markets.

Brazil faced a semiconductor shortage during the pandemic due to the closure of its only semiconductor factory, CEITEC, in 2021. The liquidation of the factory, which was later suspended, resulted from financial mismanagement. The US delegation discussed technology transfer and local production financing during the meeting, offering Brazil an opportunity to revitalize its semiconductor industry.

The US has a strategic interest in developing alternative sources for semiconductors, especially due to its commercial conflict with China and concerns over the geopolitical threats posed to its ally Taiwan. The Biden administration approved a $52.7 billion package to revitalize the semiconductor industry last year, and the recent visit to Brazil suggests the US is keen to expedite the project.

The proposal not only presents an opportunity for Brazil in terms of job creation and professionalization but also has the potential to stimulate a larger debate on the country’s industrialization. Furthermore, the project could potentially challenge China‘s dominance in the semiconductor sector and limit Brazil’s collaborations with Chinese entities in sensitive technological areas for the next 10 years.

Brazil’s technological sector is experiencing a wave of innovation, with plans to introduce artificial intelligence into the financial system by 2025. The country has already implemented instant transaction systems and open banking, and is now working on creating a national digital currency, the fully digital real. The establishment of a semiconductor hub would further contribute to Brazil’s technological advancements.

Overall, the US proposal presents a promising opportunity for Brazil to strengthen its semiconductor industry, create jobs, and challenge China‘s dominance in the sector. The project aligns with Brazil’s growing focus on technological innovation and could have long-lasting effects on the country’s industrialization plans.

