Brasilia. Improving the living conditions of poorer Brazilians was a key campaign promise made by Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Now the President is taking action, reactivating central instruments and reinstating the “National Council for Food and Nutrition Safety”.

“Bolsa Família” is a child benefit and welfare program that was introduced during Lula’s first term in 2004 and contributed to its great popularity, especially in the Northeast.

While under his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro only a basic amount of 600 reais (108 euros) per month was paid in the end, Lula now has the allowances according to need expanded: In addition to the basic amount, 150 reais (approx. 27 euros) are paid for children up to the age of six and 50 reais (approx. 9 euros) for children up to the age of 18 (provided they have attended school); pregnant women are also supported with an additional 50 reais per month.

Lula stressed with the idea that his “life’s work” will only be fulfilled when all Brazilians can have breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Social Affairs Minister Wellington Dias (PT) added that the new scale allows fairer transfer payments for larger families. At the same time, he expects that around 1.55 million previously beneficiaries will drop out of the program during the planned detailed review (“pente-fino”). In total, so far more than 53 million families supports six months ago there were more than 20 million, of whom around 47 percent live in the north-east and almost 30 percent in the south-east.

Accompanying the program, originally launched in 2003 as “Fome zero” (Zero Hunger), the President established the “National Council for Food and Nutrition Security” (Consea) reactivated, which should ensure the participation of social movements in the implementation. That was in 1993 by then-President Itamar Franco created Organ was dissolved by ex-President Bolsonaro in one of the first official acts. 2/3 of the 60 members of the Consea come from churches, civil society and social movements, 1/3 from the responsible ministries.

Its need seems greater than ever: According to surveys by the non-governmental organization “Rede Brasileira de Pesquisa em Soberania e Segurança Alimentar e Nutricional”, around 33 million Brazilians were suffering from hunger in 2022 and 58 million were affected by “food insecurity”.

“I keep dreaming that there is an end to hunger in the world,” said Lula at the launch of the Consea. The social movements active in the fight against hunger such as the NGO “Banquetaço” (Big Table) celebrated in many cities with the distribution of food and the establishment of street buffets.

The government had already revived other instruments for social policy in February.

Firstly, the “Minha Casa, Minha Vida” (My House, My Life) housing program, which has been in existence since 2009 and has since helped more than 15 million families to buy their own affordable home, has been renewed hung up and equipped with other resources. 50 percent of the state-subsidized apartments are now to go to families from the lowest income brackets (with a maximum of 2,600 reais, around 470 euros, gross household income). In addition, the acquisition of “used urban housing” should be simplified and offers made for families living on the street.

On the other hand, the government created a new set of instruments to promote material collectors. With the “Programa Diogo Sant’ana Pró-Catadoras e Catadores para a Reciclagem Popular” the “Programa Pró-Catador” abolished by Bolsonaro was revived. In addition, a new bonus and certificate system was created to make the collection, recycling and recovery process more attractive for everyone involved.

With these measures, the government wants to strengthen and honor the role of the often discriminated “catadores” in the conversion to a circular economy. Lula recalled that they often visited him during his stay in Curitiba: “Whatever you need, you have a friend in me”.